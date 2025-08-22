DMR News

Meta Restructures Its AI Team Yet Again

ByHilary Ong

Aug 22, 2025

Meta has officially reorganized its artificial intelligence division following earlier reports of a major shake-up. The changes were confirmed this week in an internal memo, days after speculation began. The announcement was delivered by Alexandr Wang, the founder of Scale AI, who became Meta’s chief AI officer in June.

Meta Superintelligence Labs

The restructured division will operate under the name Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL). At its core is a new team called TBD Labs, which will be led directly by Wang. This group will concentrate on foundation models, including the Llama series, which saw its most recent update released in April.

Alongside TBD Labs, three additional teams will take shape, each with a distinct focus: advancing research, expanding product integration, and strengthening infrastructure.

Driving Forces Behind the Move

Meta has been increasing its investment in AI as competition intensifies across the industry. The company is aiming to keep pace with rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind, all of which have made rapid progress in model development. Reports indicate that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has personally taken part in recruiting efforts for the new structure, highlighting the strategic importance Meta places on the overhaul.

Author’s Opinion

Restructuring Meta’s AI division shows the company is serious about catching up to competitors, but it also signals how quickly the AI race is accelerating. While splitting the organization into focused groups could make it more agile, it could also introduce new challenges in coordination and execution. Success will likely depend on how well Meta balances speed with cohesion in its new setup.

Featured image credit: Dima Solomin via Unsplash

Hilary Ong

