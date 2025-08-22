DMR News

Spotify Adds Custom Playlist Transitions Feature

Aug 22, 2025

Spotify is introducing a feature that lets subscribers create more polished and personalized playlists. The custom transitions option allows listeners to automatically add transitions between tracks or fine-tune them using preset styles such as fade, rise, or blend.

To use the feature, subscribers can open any playlist, select “Mix” from the toolbar, and begin editing. Beyond transitions, users can adjust volume, EQ, and effects, while also using waveform and beat data to identify the best transition points.

Built for Music Enthusiasts

Spotify says the app will now display each track’s key and beats per minute, making it easier for those new to audio mixing. The update is aimed at playlist experts and music fans who have already created nearly 9 billion playlists on the platform.

This rollout builds on other recent updates that give listeners more control, such as the ability to sort and edit playlists, customize Discover Weekly recommendations, snooze tracks, and use voice commands with the AI DJ.

The feature also positions Spotify against Apple Music’s upcoming AutoMix tool, currently in developer beta, which promises DJ-style mixing. By offering advanced customization, Spotify seeks to appeal to both casual listeners and those who want DJ-level transitions.

Premium subscribers with the feature can save and share their mixed playlists on social media or invite friends to collaborate. The “Mix” option can be toggled off at any time, reverting a playlist to its traditional format.

Best for Seamless Genres

Spotify recommends using the feature with genres like house and techno, which are produced to blend smoothly. As with other playlists, mixes can be personalized with custom cover art, stickers, and labels.

Custom transitions are available today for most Premium users worldwide, though Spotify notes that some APAC markets will need to wait. The update is gradually rolling out to users who have updated the app on iOS or Android.

Author’s Opinion

Custom transitions are more than a fun gimmick—they show how Spotify is moving closer to being a creative tool, not just a music player. By giving users the ability to control flow, mood, and even the pacing of playlists, Spotify makes listening feel more like performance. This could change how people use playlists at parties, workouts, or even casual listening, making them less about passive shuffling and more about setting a crafted atmosphere.

Featured image credit: Thibault Penin via Unsplash

