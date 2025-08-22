DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Google Settles Children’s YouTube Data Lawsuit for $30 Million

ByHilary Ong

Aug 22, 2025

Google Settles Children’s YouTube Data Lawsuit for $30 Million

Google has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of violating children’s privacy rights on YouTube. The case centered on allegations that Google collected data from children who watched videos on the platform.

While data collection is a standard practice for online services, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) makes it illegal to collect personal data from anyone under 13 without parental consent. The lawsuit claimed Google ignored this rule by tracking young viewers.

Company Response

Although Google has chosen to settle the case, it continues to deny the allegations of wrongdoing. By settling, the company avoids a prolonged legal battle, while still maintaining that its practices did not break the law.

As many as 45 million people in the United States could be eligible for small payouts under the settlement. The class action covers anyone in the U.S. who was under 13 and watched YouTube between July 1, 2013, and April 1, 2020.

What The Author Thinks

While $30 million sounds like a big number, it’s a small price for a company as large as Google. The case highlights how children’s data has long been treated as just another asset for tech companies to monetize. Settlements like this may provide some accountability, but they don’t necessarily change how these companies operate. Real change may only come when penalties hurt enough to force new behavior.

Featured image credit: Azamat E via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

AlphaInfuse: Clinically Proven Solution Revolutionizes Hair Regrowth
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Netty Awards Spotlight Top Interior Designers of 2025
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Tasa.app Announces Multilanguage Task Management for Small Businesses
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801