Google Settles Children’s YouTube Data Lawsuit for $30 Million

Google has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of violating children’s privacy rights on YouTube. The case centered on allegations that Google collected data from children who watched videos on the platform.

While data collection is a standard practice for online services, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) makes it illegal to collect personal data from anyone under 13 without parental consent. The lawsuit claimed Google ignored this rule by tracking young viewers.

Company Response

Although Google has chosen to settle the case, it continues to deny the allegations of wrongdoing. By settling, the company avoids a prolonged legal battle, while still maintaining that its practices did not break the law.

As many as 45 million people in the United States could be eligible for small payouts under the settlement. The class action covers anyone in the U.S. who was under 13 and watched YouTube between July 1, 2013, and April 1, 2020.

What The Author Thinks While $30 million sounds like a big number, it’s a small price for a company as large as Google. The case highlights how children’s data has long been treated as just another asset for tech companies to monetize. Settlements like this may provide some accountability, but they don’t necessarily change how these companies operate. Real change may only come when penalties hurt enough to force new behavior.

