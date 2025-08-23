Los Angeles has long been a hub for creativity, culture, and innovation, and its digital agencies are no exception. The Netty Awards are proud to spotlight the city’s leading firms redefining what it means to deliver growth, impact, and lasting digital experiences in 2025. This year’s honorees include Unframed Digital, Use All Five, and Storm Brain: three standout agencies whose work spans branding, performance marketing, design, and full-scale digital strategy. Each demonstrates how artistry and precision combine to deliver results that resonate, both locally and on a global stage.

Unframed Digital

Unframed Digital is a standout among LA’s top digital agencies, known for driving huge results for growth-oriented, ambitious brands. Founded by Maggie Swift and Laura Garcia, the agency brings a rare blend of deep growth expertise and data-driven precision, making them a go-to partner for companies looking to not only increase revenue but also increase their profit margins.

Specializing in SEO, AIO, Google Ads, and website strategies, Unframed tailors their tactics specifically for regional, national or international brands. Their approach goes beyond templates, with custom-built search strategies spanning on-page optimization, technical audits, content marketing, local SEO, and multilingual campaigns. With offices in LA and Denver, they offer boutique services with national reach and a global team.

The results speak volumes: clients often see a 92% lift in organic traffic and a 100%-200% increase in conversions by the end of the first year. Their 94% retention rate reflects long-term impact and trust. From high-end product manufacturers to e-commerce brands and multi-location professional service firms, Unframed Digital continues to drive measurable growth for clients across LA and beyond North America.

Use All Five

Use All Five is a distinguished design and technology studio based in Los Angeles, founded in 2006 by Levi Brooks and Jason Farrell. With a team of around 25 designers, developers, and strategists, the agency turns digital imagination into high-impact realities, serving clients across cultural institutions, tech, education, and nonprofits.

Use All Five provides a refined blend of design strategy, branding, and full-stack development services tailored to mission-driven and audience-focused organizations. From innovation sprints and content platforms to AI integration and e-commerce builds, their cross-disciplinary model brings together brand identity, UX/UI, product design, and CMS development under one roof to deliver seamless digital experiences.

The studio maintains long-standing relationships with prominent institutions like Google, Guggenheim, Headspace, UCLA, and the ACLU. Their recent work includes immersive, future-proof platforms for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the New-York Historical Society, and Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art—projects that fuse visual storytelling with technical agility and staying power.

Storm Brain

Storm Brain is a full-service digital agency recognized as one of Los Angeles’s top creative and marketing firms, known for blending strategy, design, and technology to deliver measurable business impact. Founded in 2007 with roots in San Diego and an additional hub in New York, the agency has built a reputation for driving brand growth through bold creativity and data-driven precision.

With expertise spanning brand strategy, digital marketing, UI/UX design, e-commerce, and website development, Storm Brain partners with clients ranging from ambitious startups to established enterprises. Their team specializes in high-performing campaigns across Google Ads, social platforms, and SEO, while their design practice delivers polished, conversion-focused websites on platforms like WordPress and Shopify.

Storm Brain is also one of the highest-rated agencies on Clutch, with over 100 verified five-star client reviews praising their responsiveness, creativity, and results-first approach. From boosting ROI through targeted advertising to elevating brand presence with standout design, their work balances artistry and performance. With award-winning projects and national recognition, Storm Brain continues to be a trusted partner for brands seeking growth in Los Angeles and beyond.

Looking Forward

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, these Los Angeles agencies exemplify the balance of vision and execution that sets the industry standard. Their achievements underscore how creativity, technology, and measurable results can redefine what brands achieve online. The Netty Awards are proud to celebrate their success and look ahead to how these leaders will continue shaping the future of digital innovation.