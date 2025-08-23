Britney Hairland Announces Global Expansion and New Hair Extensions Production Facility in Croatia

Ivana Katalinic, the founder and business owner of Britney Hairland, arrived in Canada as an immigrant in 2012 with a dream to build something extraordinary. Coming from Croatia, Ivana had an unwavering belief in her ability to transform her vision into reality. In 2016, she founded Britney Hairland, naming it after her daughter, Britney. Ivana’s determination and commitment to excellence fueled her journey as an entrepreneur.

As an immigrant, Ivana faced numerous challenges in her new country. However, she viewed each obstacle as an opportunity for growth and perseverance. Over the years, Ivana built Britney Hairland from the ground up, earning a reputation for providing high-quality, innovative hair extensions that quickly garnered attention in the beauty industry.

Ivana’s journey has been a source of inspiration, as she used her platform to advocate for the empowerment of women and the value of entrepreneurship. In 2019, Ivana had the privilege of addressing the Senate of Canada, where she shared her incredible story as an immigrant entrepreneur, showcasing the strength of determination in achieving success.

Industry Recognition and Collaborations

Britney Hairland’s excellence in the hair extensions business led to several notable opportunities. In 2022, Ivana’s skills were sought after to style for the Netflix series Chucky, a landmark achievement that cemented her position as an industry expert. Ivana’s innovative ice extensions technique was also featured on KTLA Channel 5’s unscripted segment with Dayna Devon in 2023. This segment was later highlighted in the Las Vegas New Year’s Special 2024, further increasing Britney Hairland’s visibility and recognition.

Ivana’s breakthrough innovation—the ice extensions technique—was a game-changer in the beauty industry. The technique has become a signature offering for the brand, with clients around the world benefiting from this unique approach to hair styling.

Expanding Beyond Borders: Britney Hairland in Croatia

In 2025, Ivana expanded Britney Hairland beyond Canada and into Europe. The brand is opening a luxurious salon by the sea in Croatia, providing a tranquil and rejuvenating space for women to experience the finest hair extensions available. This new salon represents not only a physical expansion but also a deeper commitment to redefining beauty standards globally.

The Croatian salon will offer a range of services, from custom extensions to personal styling, all backed by the expertise that Britney Hairland is known for. Located in a serene coastal environment, the salon will provide clients with an exclusive experience designed to cater to their beauty needs in a relaxing atmosphere. It will serve as a true sanctuary for women seeking a premium beauty experience.

Alongside the salon, Ivana is making history by launching Croatia’s first-ever hair extensions production facility. This milestone marks a significant achievement, as it supports local employment and elevates the quality of hair extensions production in the region. The facility will not only meet the growing demand for high-quality hair extensions but will also supply salons and beauty professionals globally with the materials and tools they need.

Pioneering Education in Hair Extensions

In addition to her physical expansion, Ivana has also pioneered an online education platform for hair extensions. Britney Hairland Academy offers courses specifically focused on ice extensions, providing professionals with the skills and knowledge to apply this revolutionary technique. Ivana’s role as the first person to produce specialized supplies for ice extensions, keratin, and tape-in extensions demonstrates her commitment to advancing the beauty industry through innovation and education.

The academy’s online courses are designed to equip beauty professionals with the expertise needed to excel in the rapidly evolving hair extensions market. Ivana’s work in the educational space is further solidified by her role in providing certification programs for aspiring stylists, allowing them to master advanced techniques and elevate their careers.

Hollywood Recognition and Continued Success

Ivana’s influence in the beauty industry continues to grow, with her work being recognized by the entertainment industry. In 2025, she was invited to join the Tell Me Lies Hollywood series, a significant accomplishment that reflects her growing reputation in both the beauty and entertainment sectors. Ivana’s work ethic, dedication to excellence, and positive impact on others have earned her a spot in Hollywood, where her talent is now being showcased to an even wider audience.

Ivana credits much of her success to her philosophy of determination and resilience. She lives by the words of Tony Robbins: “If you wanna take the island, you’re gonna have to burn your boat, because you will take the island or die trying.” These words have been her guiding force, driving her to keep pushing forward and never settle for less than her best.

Empowering Women Globally

Britney Hairland is more than just a business—it’s a mission to empower women worldwide. Ivana’s journey is one of perseverance, passion, and empowerment. As an immigrant entrepreneur, Ivana has proven that hard work and determination can lead to monumental achievements. Through her brand, she continues to uplift women, helping them feel confident and beautiful, no matter their background.

By breaking through barriers and reshaping beauty standards, Ivana’s story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women everywhere. With the global expansion of Britney Hairland and the launch of the production facility in Croatia, Ivana is poised to continue making a lasting impact on the beauty industry, empowering women to embrace their true selves.

About Britney Hairland



Founded in 2016 by Ivana Katalinic, Britney Hairland is a premier hair extensions company based in USA. The brand has quickly become a global leader in hair extensions, known for its innovative techniques and high-quality products. Ivana’s inspiring entrepreneurial journey, from her humble beginnings as an immigrant in Canada to styling for major productions like Chucky and Tell Me Lies, has been recognized worldwide. Britney Hairland continues to empower women through its craftsmanship, education, and commitment to redefining beauty standards.

Media Contact



Ivana Katalinic

Business owner, Britney Hairland

Email: contact@britneyhairland.com

Website: www.britneyhairland.com

Website: www.britneyhairlandacademy.com

Instagram: @britneyhairland