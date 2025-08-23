Generation AI: Tony Evans Unveils New Book to Help Leaders Navigate AI in the Workplace

Introduction to Generation AI

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Tony Evans, an organizational psychologist and team coach, has launched his new book Generation AI: Leading People and Machines. The book offers leaders practical insights on how to adapt to the increasing presence of artificial intelligence in the workplace. Drawing on his time at Meta, as it scaled from 1,000 to over 80,000 employees, and from working with countless businesses as they navigate technological change, Evans provides readers with a guide to managing AI transitions effectively. The focus is not only on the technology itself but also on the human factors that drive success.

With his deep understanding of organizational psychology and AI, Evans offers a unique perspective on leadership in the age of AI. Generation AI is a timely and essential resource for leaders looking to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence.

Key Insights from Generation AI

One of the standout features of Generation AI is its emphasis on human-centered leadership in the age of AI. While many AI books focus solely on the technical aspects, Evans integrates insights from organizational psychology to help leaders understand how to work with their teams as they adopt new technologies. The book provides a practical framework for evaluating an organization’s AI maturity and highlights the critical need for leadership to assess both the opportunities and limitations that AI introduces.

Evans explores the generational diversity within modern organizations—Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z—and how leaders can unite these diverse teams to embrace AI. This focus on generational diversity helps bridge the gap between different mindsets and approaches, ensuring that AI is implemented with the full support of all team members.

Practical Tools for AI Adoption

In Generation AI, readers will find a series of practical tools designed to help them navigate the complexities of AI integration. The book includes over 50 high-impact questions every leader should be asking themselves, as well as dozens of GPT-ready prompts that can stimulate valuable conversations within teams. These tools are designed not only to help leaders reflect on their AI readiness but also to guide them in action.

Perhaps one of the most innovative features of the book is access to a custom-built GPT, trained specifically on the research and insights shared in the book. This tool provides leaders with a real-time resource to help them apply the principles from Generation AI within their organizations, turning insights into actionable steps.

The Human-AI Collaboration Approach

Evans’ approach to AI adoption goes beyond simply implementing new technologies. Generation AI emphasizes the importance of human-AI collaboration, rather than viewing AI as a replacement for human workers. The book discusses how AI can be a tool for enhancing human capabilities, streamlining workflows, and enabling teams to work more efficiently. By prioritizing people over processes or products, Evans helps leaders understand how to create an environment where AI and humans work together seamlessly.

Global Reception and Success

Since its launch, Generation AI has garnered significant attention, quickly rising to the number 1 spot in Amazon’s Business and Leadership books category in the UAE. The book also ranked #5 in the UK, proving its global appeal and relevance to leaders navigating the AI transformation.

Evans’ reputation as an expert in both organizational psychology and AI adoption has contributed to the book’s success. His focus on practical, human-centered leadership strategies in an AI-driven world resonates with leaders worldwide, from CEOs to team managers.

About Tony Evans and ONV.ai

Tony Evans is the founder of ONV.ai, a consultancy dedicated to helping businesses successfully navigate AI transitions. With over 13 years of experience at Meta, Evans brings a wealth of knowledge on scaling organizations, managing cultural shifts, and leveraging AI for business growth. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Psychology and has researched generational dynamics and leadership during AI transformations.

ONV.ai provides tailored solutions to organizations looking to integrate AI while keeping the focus on their people. The company offers services that range from AI readiness assessments to coaching teams to develop together in the new world of AI, ensuring that teams are equipped to thrive in an AI-driven environment.

