God Bless Retirement Named Best M&A Advisory Firm in Fort Worth for 2025, Expands Comprehensive Services for Business Buyers and Sellers

Elevating M&A Services for the Lower Mid-Market

God Bless Retirement (GBR), a family-led business brokerage firm headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is reshaping the landscape of mergers and acquisitions for companies with under $25 million in EBITDA. By combining personalized service with advanced technology and certified valuations, GBR ensures both buyers and sellers are equipped to navigate complex business transitions.

With roots in private equity, strategic marketing, and business brokering, GBR offers end-to-end M&A solutions. Services include deal sourcing, certified valuations, capital access, and buyer-seller matchmaking. This holistic approach is specifically tailored for business owners who are typically underserved by traditional high-value brokerage firms.

“Our focus is on ensuring that each client—regardless of deal size—receives comprehensive, hands-on support throughout every phase of the transaction,” said Dr. Brandon Chicotsky, Managing Principal at GBR and a Marketing Professor with extensive industry and academic credentials.

Recent Recognition: Best M&A Advisory Firm in Fort Worth

In August 2025, God Bless Retirement was honored with the title of Best M&A Advisory Firm in Fort Worth by Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights GBR’s commitment to excellence in client care, market precision, and deal execution.

The award committee cited GBR’s certified valuation services, transparent pricing, tech-enhanced processes, and ability to apply middle-market strategy to smaller transactions as key reasons for the selection. The accolade underscores GBR’s growing reputation as a standout firm that treats every deal as a legacy-defining moment for its clients.

“Receiving this award is a reflection of our mission to serve business owners with care, skill, and strategy,” said Dr. Chicotsky. “Every business has a story, and we’re honored to guide our clients through such pivotal transitions.”

Family Values Meet Strategic Execution

GBR was born from a personal experience—the Chicotsky family’s own business exit. That journey inspired the firm’s people-first ethos. As friends and professional connections began seeking similar advice, GBR grew into a nationally active advisory firm.

The team’s expertise spans certified valuations, financial strategy, marketing, and deal negotiations. What sets GBR apart is its ability to blend these technical strengths with genuine relationship-building and client advocacy.

Unlike many firms that focus exclusively on buyers or sellers, GBR bridges both sides of the table. This dual-capability allows for more efficient, informed, and successful transactions. Their strategic relationships across private buyer networks and public marketplaces ensure optimal exposure and opportunity for clients.

Tech-Forward, Client-Centered Services

GBR’s model is both high-touch and high-tech. By leveraging digital platforms for market targeting, confidentiality management, and communication, the firm increases deal speed while maintaining personal service quality.

Key services include:

Certified Business Valuations

Deal Sourcing (Buy-side and Sell-side)

Targeted Buyer Outreach

Financing Support

Post-Close Transition Services

Their pricing model prioritizes client outcomes over firm profits, with transparent structures that reinforce trust and long-term relationships.

Leadership with Deep Industry Insight

Dr. Brandon Chicotsky brings a rare blend of academic scholarship and practical deal-making to GBR’s leadership. His background spans U.S. Congressional lobbying, international private equity, and C-suite roles in venture-backed companies. He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. in Communication & Information Sciences, a Master of Legal Studies in Real Estate Law, and an M.S. in Management.

This multidisciplinary foundation gives GBR clients a competitive edge in negotiations, valuation assessments, and strategic planning.

Serving a National Client Base from Fort Worth

While headquartered in Fort Worth, GBR operates nationally, managing deals across various industries and geographic regions. Their reputation for precision, trust, and relationship-based service has earned them a loyal client base and consistent referrals.

About God Bless Retirement

God Bless Retirement is a Texas-based, family-led M&A advisory firm specializing in businesses with under $25 million EBITDA. The firm delivers full-spectrum business brokerage services, including certified valuations, capital solutions, and national buyer-seller matching. With a tech-forward, client-first approach, GBR stands as a leader in redefining M&A for the lower mid-market.

Media Contact

Brandon Chicotsky, Ph.D.

Managing Principal of God Bless Retirement

Email: info@godblessretirement.com

Website: God Bless Retirement

Professor Profile: Brandon Chicotsky

LinkedIn: God Bless Retirement

LinkedIn: Brandon Chicotsky