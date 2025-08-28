DMR News

Dog Bite Laws Earns 2025 Super Lawyer and Elite Lawyer Honors for Seventh Year

ByEthan Lin

Aug 28, 2025

Dog Bite Laws announced Managing Partner Michael Agruss has been named a 2025 Super Lawyer and a 2025 Elite Lawyer, marking the seventh straight year he has received Super Lawyer recognition and the fourth year he has earned Elite Lawyer honors. These distinctions reflect Dog Bite Laws leadership in personal injury and consumer protection law, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted resource for those seeking an Illinois Dog Bite Lawyer.

The recognition of Agruss by Super Lawyers and Elite Lawyer shows the firm’s consistent performance and influence in Illinois and beyond. His inclusion on the Super Lawyers list, reserved for the top attorneys in each field, follows a comprehensive peer review and independent evaluation. Elite Lawyer similarly honors attorneys who demonstrate exceptional skill and experience in their practice areas.

Dog Bite Laws focuses on representing clients in personal injury matters, including dog bite cases. By serving individuals who need an Illinois Dog Bite Lawyer, the firm has become an advocate for those navigating difficult legal challenges. These national honors highlight the firm’s continued impact on the legal community and its ability to meet clients’ evolving needs.

Building on years of results-driven representation, Dog Bite Laws regularly handles cases involving dog attacks and other personal injury claims throughout Illinois and in multiple states. The firm combines extensive litigation experience with an accessible, client-focused approach to ensure injured individuals receive direct support and legal guidance.

Clients working with Dog Bite Laws benefit from direct access to Agruss, who remains actively involved in their cases from start to finish. This personalized attention, coupled with a track record of favorable outcomes, reinforces the firm’s reputation for effective representation and clear communication in complex personal injury cases.

The recognition of Dog Bite Laws as a repeat honoree by both Super Lawyers and Elite Lawyer reflects its ability to deliver consistent results while maintaining high professional standards. These achievements affirm the firm’s commitment to advancing personal injury law and protecting the rights of injured individuals across Illinois and nationwide.

About Dog Bite Laws
Dog Bite Laws is a personal injury law firm based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. It focuses on consumer protection and injury claims, including dog bite cases. The firm represents clients throughout Illinois and the United States, emphasizing responsive communication, litigation experience, and client-focused representation.

About Michael Agruss
Michael Agruss is an attorney and founder of Dog Bite Laws. Recognized as a 2025 Super Lawyer and 2025 Elite Lawyer, he is nationally known for his work in personal injury and consumer protection law, including representation in dog bite cases. Agruss has been honored by Super Lawyers since 2019 and Elite Lawyer since 2022.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

