Google Warns Fox Channels May Leave YouTube TV Without New Deal

ByHilary Ong

Aug 28, 2025

YouTube TV announced Monday that it may drop major Fox channels — including Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports — if it fails to reach a new distribution deal with Fox Corporation. The current contract expires Wednesday, and talks remain unresolved.

In a blog post and emails to subscribers, YouTube said Fox is demanding fees “far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive.” The company emphasized that it wants a deal that reflects fair value without forcing higher costs onto viewers.

If no agreement is reached by 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Fox’s channels will disappear from YouTube TV. The blackout would disrupt millions of cord-cutters and potentially impact advertisers.

Fox Responds

Fox said it is committed to striking a fair deal but accused Google of exploiting its market power by pushing terms “out of step with the marketplace.”

The standoff highlights a broader trend as broadcasters and streaming distributors clash over rising programming costs. Earlier this year, YouTube faced similar tensions with Paramount before the two sides secured a multi-year deal.

What’s at Stake

YouTube TV, priced at $82.99 per month, offers more than 100 live channels and unlimited DVR storage. To reassure subscribers, YouTube said customers will receive a $10 credit if Fox channels go dark and can still access content through Fox’s own streaming service, Fox One.

The dispute comes as YouTube continues to dominate streaming engagement, recently surpassing Netflix. Analysts estimate the platform has around 9.4 million subscribers in the U.S.

Author’s Opinion

The YouTube–Fox dispute underscores how streaming TV is looking more like the old cable model — with carriage battles, blackouts, and frustrated subscribers caught in the middle. The promise of streaming was simplicity and savings, but as costs rise and companies bicker over fees, viewers are left juggling multiple platforms or facing sudden channel losses. Unless providers strike longer-term agreements, these standoffs will only become more common — and consumers may feel like little has changed since the days of expensive cable bundles.

Featured image credit: Collabstr via Unsplash

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

