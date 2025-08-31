Michael Bourada Transforms Corporate Events with World Class Magic and Mentalism

From ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ to Fortune 500 Boardrooms – The Corporate Magician Trusted by Google, Coca-Cola, Adobe and many more.

In a world where corporate events can sometimes feel repetitive or lackluster, Michael Bourada has carved a name for himself by bringing a fresh and dynamic approach to entertainment. As a seasoned professional magician and mentalist with over 20 years of experience, Bourada has become a go-to performer for industry-leading companies looking to elevate their events.

Having performed at over 8,000 events for some of the world’s most prestigious companies, including Google, Shopify, Coca-Cola, and Adobe, Bourada’s performances are anything but ordinary. His magic and mentalism seamlessly blend entertainment with meaningful impact, creating moments that captivate audiences and foster deeper connections.

“Corporate events often focus on content, but people remember moments. My job is to create those moments,” says Bourada. “I design performances that engage the mind, spark laughter, and connect people because that’s what makes events truly impactful.” With a unique fusion of cutting-edge illusions and astonishing mental feats, his performances are designed to spark conversation, generate engagement, and leave lasting impressions, something beyond the usual tricks seen at typical corporate functions.

More than Entertainment: Crafting Meaningful Experiences

What sets Michael Bourada apart from other magicians is his commitment to crafting experiences that align with corporate goals. Unlike traditional magicians who simply perform tricks, Bourada creates interactive, intelligent, and relevant routines that reflect the company’s values and mission. He understands that for an event to have a lasting impact, it must resonate with attendees on both an emotional and intellectual level.

“For me, magic isn’t just about performing tricks. It’s about delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what a company stands for,” Bourada explains. Whether through a keynote presentation, an interactive team-building session or a trade-show floor, his performances engage the mind, spark laughter, and inspire collaboration, all while leaving audiences in awe.

A Proven Track Record with High Profile Brands

Bourada’s extensive portfolio includes a variety of high-profile corporate clients such as Google, Shopify, Coca-Cola, and Adobe, all of whom have turned to him to create engaging and memorable moments at their events. His reputation for professionalism, reliability, and outstanding performance has made him a trusted partner for organizations that want to create truly exceptional experiences. His presentation can also be done virtually for remote first companies.

“Magic is the ultimate engagement tool; it surprises, delights, and gets people talking.” says Bourada.

Tailored Performances That Align with Corporate Messaging

One of the key differentiators of Bourada’s approach is his ability to tailor his performances to fit the unique themes and messages of any event. Whether it’s weaving a company’s values into a keynote or delivering a performance that ties into a specific conference theme, Bourada ensures that every performance feels integrated into the overall narrative of the event.

For companies seeking something spectacular to add-on to their event, his feature show is the ideal solution. Whether it’s a black-tie gala, an end-of-year holiday celebration, or an employee appreciation night, Bourada delivers more than entertainment; he creates an experience. Engaging, polished, and highly interactive, his performances leave guests astonished and talking long after the lights go down.

Professionalism in Every Performance

Bourada’s clients appreciate his professionalism as much as they enjoy his performances. As someone who understands the pressures and logistics of organizing corporate events, he works closely with event organizers to ensure that his performance will deliver maximum impact. He is known for being punctual, communicative, and committed to ensuring every event runs smoothly from start to finish.

“In a world where attention is hard to capture, I create magic that makes people stop, think, and feel,” says Bourada. His attention to detail, combined with his ability to adapt to each corporate environment, ensures that every performance is a success.

About Michael Bourada Magician

