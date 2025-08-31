Globevisa CEO Unveils its AI Strategy, Transforming Traditional Services Into a Tech-Driven Powerhouse

In a decisive move set to redefine the future of service industries, Globevisa Group CEO and co-founder Henry Fan has launched a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) transformation strategy that embeds AI at the core of the company’s operations. This bold initiative is not only improving efficiency and customer service but also positioning Globevisa as a global innovator in tech-driven business leadership.

Rather than relegating AI to a standalone IT function, Henry established an in-house AI Empowerment Center—a “special forces” unit that reports directly to him. This reflects his belief that AI is a business-wide opportunity, not a departmental add-on. As the architect of this transformation, Henry serves as strategist, change agent, and internal evangelist, overseeing a company-wide shift in how AI is deployed, adopted, and embraced.

The Strategist: Defining a Clear Vision for AI

Henry’s leadership begins with a clear vision for an “AI-driven Globevisa,” which he positions as the company’s North Star. This vision guides every decision, from budget allocation to the selection of core technologies. Henry ensures that AI efforts are tightly aligned with Globevisa’s business objectives, such as revenue growth, operational efficiency, and brand enhancement.

His approach is pragmatic and phased, focusing on high-value pilot projects before scaling up. He champions a “showcase to full coverage” strategy, quickly demonstrating tangible results in areas like marketing, customer service, and human resources. By tying AI initiatives directly to measurable business outcomes, such as reducing document processing times, increasing content production efficiency, or improving sales conversion rates, Henry ensures that Globevisa’s AI efforts are not just theoretical but practical and impactful.

Tackling Operational Inefficiencies with AI

Henry’s journey into AI began with a recognition of inefficiencies in the company’s internal processes, which were bogged down by repetitive, manual tasks. He saw AI not as a buzzword but as a tool to address these core operational challenges.

1.Document Processing

Globevisa’s success involves processing countless client documents, such as bank statements and passports, a task prone to human error and delays. To combat this, Henry spearheaded the development of an AI document extraction and auditing tool. This technology scans documents, extracts key information, and cross-checks it against system requirements, significantly reducing manual review time and errors. The result is faster, more accurate processing, enabling the team to handle a higher volume of clients.

2.Customer Service

Globevisa’s customer service team was overwhelmed by repetitive inquiries, leaving little time for complex, high-value interactions. Henry’s team introduced a 24/7 AI-powered chatbot capable of handling up to 80% of standard queries. This freed human staff to focus on nuanced, emotional, and complex client concerns, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

3.Marketing Content Creation

The process of generating marketing content was slow and often lacked variety. Henry addressed this by deploying an “AI Content Factory” that generates blog posts, social media updates, and ad copy from simple keywords. This tool dramatically increased content production efficiency while reducing costs, ensuring Globevisa remains competitive in its digital marketing efforts.

The Breaker of Barriers: Overcoming Organizational Challenges

While implementing AI solutions, Henry quickly realized that the biggest obstacles were not technological but organizational and cultural. Resistance to change, data silos, and fears of job displacement were among the challenges he faced.

1.Breaking Data Silos

With 110,000 successful cases in hand, Globevisa sits on a treasury of data. However, many departments at Globevisa operated in isolation, hoarding data and refusing to share it. For instance, the AI team often needed years of sales data to train models, but obtaining access required navigating internal politics. Henry personally stepped in as a “Breaker of Barriers,” reframing data-sharing as an investment in the company’s future rather than a threat. He emphasized that AI would provide departments with sharper tools to achieve their goals, fostering a spirit of collaboration.

2.Addressing Job Displacement Fears

Employees, particularly senior staff such as copywriters, were initially hostile toward AI, viewing it as a potential replacement for their roles. Henry tackled this by redefining their positions and elevating their value. He assured employees that AI would handle 80% of mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on the remaining 20% of creative, high-value work. Copywriters, for example, were rebranded as “AI Creative Strategists” and “Final Quality Controllers,” responsible for refining and overseeing AI-generated drafts. This reframing not only eased fears but also inspired employees to embrace AI as a tool for professional growth.

3.Adjusting KPIs to Reward Adoption

In traditional service industries, departments often cling to outdated KPIs, which can hinder the adoption of new technologies. Henry addressed this head-on by personally revising performance metrics for teams involved in AI pilots. For example, customer service teams previously measured on “calls handled per hour” were now evaluated on metrics like “complex problem-solving rates” and “customer satisfaction scores.” This ensured that employees were rewarded for adopting new behaviors, not for sticking to inefficient practices.

The Chief Evangelist: Fostering a Culture of Innovation

Henry understands that technology alone cannot drive change; it requires a cultural shift. As Globevisa’s “Chief Evangelist,” he regularly communicates the importance of AI initiatives through all-hands meetings, internal newsletters, and personal demonstrations. By openly using AI tools, such as leveraging AI for meeting summaries, he leads by example, fostering a company-wide culture of innovation.

His leadership style is characterized by inclusivity and transparency. Instead of imposing top-down mandates, he actively involves employees in the transformation process, ensuring that AI is seen not as a threat but as an enabler. This human-centric approach has been instrumental in building trust and enthusiasm for AI across the organization.

A Model for the Future of Services

Henry’s approach provides a replicable roadmap for other service-based companies navigating digital transformation. His model centers on measurable value, cultural readiness, and human-AI collaboration, proving that even traditional industries can lead in a tech-first economy.

About Globevisa

Globevisa Group is a global leader in immigration and relocation services, with over 110,000 successful cases worldwide. Committed to service excellence and innovation, the company helps individuals and families navigate complex immigration processes with confidence.