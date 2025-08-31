The Awakened Company Launches Leadership Certification Program to Transform Workplace Culture

The Awakened Company, founded by best-selling author and award-winning entrepreneur Catherine R. Bell, MBA, has announced the launch of a new leadership development certification program designed to help rebuild trust, foster engagement, and drive sustainable performance. The company has been a pioneer in reshaping business culture through its evidence-based framework for leadership and workplace health. Bell’s approach has been adopted by companies and institutes across 23 countries, including Fortune 500 firms, leading financial institutions such as the Royal Bank of Canada, global enterprises like Shell Energy North America, Inc., one of the world’s largest multinational energy companies, and entrepreneurial organizations..

Global workforce research highlights the urgency of this work. Gallup reports that only 23 percent of employees are engaged at work, while Edelman’s Trust Barometer shows a decline in trust in leadership year after year. With AI and hybrid work reshaping business life, many leaders struggle to maintain connection, morale, and innovation.

Business Insider’s recent feature on The Awakened Company highlighted the urgency of addressing cultural dysfunction and burnout in corporate life. Bell’s expanded program aims to provide companies and teams with a roadmap for not just surviving these challenges, but thriving in them.

Organizations don’t fail for lack of strategy; they fail because of toxic leadership and fragmented culture,” said Bell. “We help leaders ignite transformation so their businesses can be both profitable and purpose-driven—built to last.”

The newly expanded Awakened Company Certification Program, structured around Bell’s internationally recognized framework, equips executives with a unique blend of leadership development training, executive coaching, cultural assessments, team mapping, and mentorship. Participants gain access to an on-demand training library, a private peer community, and workshops such as “Conscious Hiring,” which has achieved a 90 percent success rate in executive recruitment. By graduation, leaders will have a comprehensive toolkit for leading themselves, their teams, and their organizations with greater awareness and measurable impact. Select participants may also be invited to facilitate future certification programs.

Unlike traditional leadership courses that focus solely on strategy or performance metrics, the Awakened Company approach emphasizes the human dimension of business, cultivating cultures that balance profitability with purpose and people. The program is now open to executive teams, HR leaders, and organizations. More information and enrollment details are available at https://awakenedcompany.com/upcoming-events/#awakened-company-certification.

Over the past decade, the Awakened Company Framework has been adopted by corporations, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and government agencies seeking to transform culture from the inside out. Leaders who have engaged with the program report higher retention, stronger collaboration, and measurable improvements in innovation and productivity.

In the financial services industry, the framework has been credited with fostering more adaptive and client-focused cultures. In the energy and technology sectors, it has supported global teams navigating complexity and rapid change, in professional services, it has helped to create highly creative ways to serve clients. Its adaptability has made it a trusted choice by enterprises across industries and regions, reassuring potential clients about its relevance to their specific needs.

“Too often, leadership development happens in silos,” said Bell. “We focus on integrating culture, leadership, and strategy so organizations are aligned not only for success but for sustainability.”

The timing of the new program aligns with growing demand for organizational resilience, leadership presence, and ethical leadership. Post-pandemic challenges, rapid technological disruption, and the rise of distributed workforces have created unprecedented pressures on leaders.

The Awakened Company Certification Program is tailored to the specific needs of each company, with options for in-person facilitation, virtual delivery, or blended formats. Executive teams and leaders ready to transform culture can apply now at TheAwakenedCompany.com.

About Catherine R. Bell

Catherine R. Bell, MBA, is an award-winning entrepreneur, best-selling author, and leading authority on business culture and leadership. She is the founder and CEO of The Awakened Company, a consultancy dedicated to helping organizations worldwide create healthier, high-performing cultures. A Profit 200 Founder and recipient of the Universal Women’s Network Vision Builder Award, Bell was named one of The Inc. Magazine’s Top 10 Innovative CEOs Revamping the Future.

Her book, The Awakened Company, was awarded the Nautilus Book Award for the Business and Leadership category. Bell, a serial entrepreneur and a certified executive coach, has worked with clients in more than 23 countries, taught at the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University, and is a sought-after keynote speaker on leadership, trust, and cultural transformation. More information is available at www.CatherineRBell.com

About The Awakened Company

The Awakened Company is a global leadership firm committed to helping enterprises worldwide create healthier, high-performing workplaces. Founded in Calgary, Alberta, the firm has partnered with organizations in 23 countries, ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to innovative startups. Its mission is to awaken organizations to their highest potential by aligning leadership, strategy, and culture for long-term success.

The firm’s work includes executive coaching, leadership development, Enneagram-based team mapping, team cultural metrics, and The Awakened Company Certification Program. By integrating self-awareness, relationship mastery, and strategic alignment, The Awakened Company empowers leaders and teams to ignite and sustain the fire within. Learn more at www.AwakenedCompany.com.