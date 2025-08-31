Trailblazing Menopause Advocate Launches Global Movement with Book Retreat and Transformation Program

A New Narrative for Menopause: The Global Menopause as Metamorphosis Movement

Patrice Lockhart, the first certified Menopause Health & Wellness Coach in The Bahamas, launches a transformative global movement through her book, Menopause as Metamorphosis – What the Butterfly Knew, and accompanying programs.

Patrice Lockhart, a visionary advocate for women’s health and wellness in The Bahamas, is reimagining menopause through her new book, Menopause as Metamorphosis – What the Butterfly Knew. This powerful work serves as the foundation for a global movement aimed at transforming how women experience, talk about, and think about menopause.

Lockhart, the first certified Menopause Health & Wellness Coach in the Caribbean, sees menopause not as an endpoint but as a transformative passage—an opportunity for women to emerge with renewed vitality. Through her book, coaching programs, and global sisterhood, she challenges the conventional narrative, focusing on menopause as a sacred rite of passage rather than a medical issue to be endured.

“Like the butterfly, women in midlife are not withering; we are unfolding wings,” Lockhart explains. “This isn’t the end of life; it’s the beginning of a new, vibrant chapter.”

Menopause as Metamorphosis: A Powerful Invitation for Transformation

Lockhart’s book, Menopause as Metamorphosis – What the Butterfly Knew, is an invitation for women to reclaim menopause as a natural, divinely designed transition. With a blend of science-backed insights, cultural reflections, and spiritual wisdom, Lockhart guides women to see their journey as one of transformation, not loss. Through storytelling and biblical reflections, the book empowers readers to embrace their power and potential during this life-changing stage.

The book also introduces the concept of menopause as a soul’s invitation to slow down, shed what no longer serves, and embrace the emotional, spiritual, and physical growth that this period of life offers.

A Global Sisterhood: Building Community and Connection

Beyond the book, Lockhart is building a global community of women who are rewriting the menopause narrative together. Through the private Facebook group, Menopause as Metamorphosis Global Sisterhood, women from around the world connect, share experiences, and support each other on their transformative journeys. This safe, supportive space serves as a foundation for the movement, where members can access resources, exchange stories, and embark on their personal journeys toward healing and renewal.

“This movement is about more than symptoms—it’s about restoring dignity, joy, and purpose to women everywhere,” says Lockhart.

60-Day to Wings Program: A Guided Path to Wellness

For women who desire structured support at home, Lockhart offers the 60 Days to Wings Program. This coaching program takes women through a comprehensive process of symptom management, lifestyle shifts, and emotional wellness practices. Participants are empowered to reclaim their bodies, minds, and spirits and emerge from their menopause journey with clarity, energy, and a renewed sense of self.

“This program is designed for women who want to thrive during menopause—not just survive it,” Lockhart explains.

The 5-Day Metamorphosis & Restorative Experience: A Life-Changing Retreat in The Bahamas

In 2027, Lockhart will host the 5-Day Metamorphosis & Restorative Experience in The Bahamas—an immersive retreat where women can experience transformation, community, and rest in the beautiful Caribbean setting. This retreat will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for women to reconnect with themselves, shed the burdens of menopause, and emerge with new energy, purpose, and clarity.

“It’s a gathering of women who are ready to experience restoration and transformation,” Lockhart says. “We’re calling it the Davos of Menopause, the first of its kind, where women from all over the world will come together for this life-changing event.”

Join the Movement

Lockhart is calling women everywhere to join the Menopause as Metamorphosis movement and experience the transformation for themselves.

Start the Journey

Menopause as Metamorphosis – What the Butterfly Knew is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Menopause as Metamorphosis – What the Butterfly Knew is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Women are invited to connect with others in the Menopause as Metamorphosis Global Sisterhood Facebook group.

Women are invited to connect with others in the Menopause as Metamorphosis Global Sisterhood Facebook group.

The 60 Days to Wings Program is open for enrollment, offering guided support for women ready to thrive.

The 60 Days to Wings Program is open for enrollment, offering guided support for women ready to thrive.

Spaces are now available for the 5-Day Metamorphosis & Restorative Experience in The Bahamas in 2027.

Additional Book Release

Lockhart has also authored another book, The Change We Share: A Mother’s Menopause Journal for Her Daughter, which is available on Amazon. This journal was created because many mothers have not been passing down critical information about menopause to their daughters, leaving them unprepared for the transition. The journal is designed to bridge that gap and provide a space for mothers and daughters to connect, share, and learn together.

60 Days to Wings Program Link

For more information on the 60 Days to Wings Program, visit this link .

About Menopause Survival Care

Menopause Survival Care, founded by Patrice Lockhart, is a health and wellness initiative focused on empowering women to navigate menopause with dignity, vitality, and confidence. The organization offers coaching, education, and resources for women worldwide, helping them understand menopause as a transformative life stage. Lockhart’s work has earned recognition from organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and is leading the charge to reframe menopause as a natural and empowering transition.

Media Contact:



Patrice Lockhart

Menopause Survival Care

Email: patrice@menopausesurvivalcare.com

Website: Menopause Survival Care

Instagram: @menopausesurvivalcare

Facebook: Menopause Survival Care

TikTok: @menopausesurvivalcare

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrice-lockhart-0a81b779/