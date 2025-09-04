DBiM, the Pioneer: Building a Rapidly Developing Flywheel for the Metaverse with Technology and Ecosystem

DBiM’s “Autonomous Agent-Driven Metaverse Economy (AADME)” is expected to bring a different kind of surprise to the industry, and its technology and ecosystem may build a rapidly developing flywheel, bringing the industry to a new level.

The core of DBiM’s achievement is the “autonomous collaborative economic service effect” realized based on AADME. With the support of the “DBiM Metaverse AI OS,” the AI Agents of different business modules within the platform and the AI Agents representing users can go beyond simple information transmission to achieve autonomous perception, intelligent decision-making, dynamic negotiation, and collaborative action based on common goals or complementary needs. This will result in an overall value increase and innovation opportunities greater than the sum of their parts on a macro level.

From a technical perspective, AI Agents undoubtedly play a very crucial role in the entire ecosystem. In the “DBiM Metaverse AI OS” ecosystem, AI Agents can first understand the semantics and needs of different business scenarios, proactively discover and establish cross-scenario and cross-business connections, and continuously optimize existing processes, resource allocation, and user experience through continuous learning and real-time data analysis. As the number of users and data in the entire ecosystem increases, AI Agents will also be able to assist or even autonomously generate new service models and solutions by recognizing patterns in massive data and complex interactions and combining different capabilities.

Given that the DBiM Metaverse AI OS covers different sectors, including virtual game goods, B2B digital trade, live e-commerce, and metaverse finance, and each sector includes many business types, each independent business unit must be equipped with a corresponding vertical AI Agent to ensure low-cost, high-efficiency, and high-accuracy task execution. To enable these AI Agents to collaborate better, DBiM first registers the capabilities of each business unit’s AI Agent in the AI OS in advance, and external Agents can find and call the required capabilities through the AI OS’s service discovery mechanism.

On this basis, DBiM has developed a unified standard and protocol for AI Agent collaboration. The AI OS provides a unified AI Agent communication language, data format, and API interface standards to ensure seamless interaction between Agents from different sources. At the same time, DBiM’s AI OS also provides secure data sharing and knowledge graph construction capabilities, enabling AI Agents to learn and evolve from the experience of the entire ecosystem.

DBiM has also designed reasonable incentive mechanisms (such as data sharing rewards and collaborative task rewards) to encourage positive collaboration between Agents and has established governance rules to prevent malicious behavior or negative collaboration.

Thanks to customized AI Agents for different scenarios and unified standards and protocols released around the ecosystem, the “DBiM Autonomous Collaborative Economic Service Effect” will become the flywheel driving the rapid development of the entire ecosystem. First, it will promote cross-module service integration and new value creation. For example, when a user’s virtual game item AI Agent finds a high-value item in the virtual item trading market but has insufficient funds, it can autonomously call their personal financial AI Agent to evaluate and apply for a small “virtual asset mortgage loan” or “installment payment” service. After the transaction is successful, the user’s social AI Agent may share this achievement (such as displaying rare equipment) in a fan circle or game community according to user settings, which may trigger other users’ purchasing or financial service needs. This not only allows the user to experience the integrated services of the three sectors of gaming, finance, and social networking within the ecosystem, helping the user purchase their favorite virtual game items, but also additionally enhances their reputation in the game.

In addition to cross-module service integration, users will also achieve exponential improvements in operational efficiency and cost optimization through automation, intelligent scheduling and resource allocation, and risk control. First is automation. AI Agents can automate a large number of repetitive and rule-based tasks, such as customer inquiries, order processing, content review, risk monitoring, and market data collection, which significantly reduces labor costs. Second is intelligent scheduling and resource allocation. The “DBiM Metaverse AI OS” monitors and forecasts the resource needs of the entire platform (such as computing power, storage, and bandwidth) in real time through AI Agents, performs dynamic optimization and allocation, and improves resource utilization and reduces operating costs.

If highly customized AI Agents are regarded as the advanced productivity of the DBiM metaverse ecosystem and the autonomous collaborative economic service effect as a suitable production relationship, then the potential monetization model of the AI OS lays a solid economic foundation for the entire ecosystem. To achieve a virtuous cycle for the ecosystem, the AI OS has set up four monetization models. First is the subscription-based model, which provides different levels of OS access and resource configurations for enterprise users or advanced developers. Second is the usage-based/pay-as-you-go model, which charges for the number of API calls, AI model training/inference resource consumption, data storage, and bandwidth. The third is value-added modules, which charge additional fees for specific advanced AI function modules, industry solution templates, and professional analysis tools. There is also marketplace revenue sharing, where if a third-party application market is opened in the future, a certain percentage of the sales revenue from third-party applications or services can be taken as a share. Through these monetization models, DBiM positively links the overall development of the ecosystem with each participant, thereby ensuring healthy development.

Ultimately, in DBiM’s metaverse ecosystem, C-end users can get a more immersive, personalized, convenient, and intelligent metaverse experience, enjoying one-stop services from entertainment and social networking to consumption and finance, and can more efficiently manage their digital lives and assets through AI Agents. B-end users will get a low-threshold channel to enter the metaverse economy, using AI Agents to improve operational efficiency, expand new business models, precisely reach target customers, and conduct business activities on a credible and efficient platform. For partners and future potential developers, they will share the DBiM platform’s user base, technical capabilities, and infrastructure, reducing innovation costs, accelerating application development and commercialization processes, and discovering new cooperation opportunities and growth points in a vibrant ecosystem.

With AI Agents as the core driver and the “DBiM Metaverse AI OS” as the support, and by strategically integrating diverse business scenarios, DBiM will build an unprecedented “autonomous collaborative economic service platform”. It may pave a new path for the commercialization of the entire metaverse industry and the deep application of AI technology.

About DBiM

DBiM ( www.dbim.com ) is a world’s leading AI Agent-powered metaverse economic service platform. By building a prosperous, open, and sustainable autonomous agent-driven metaverse economy, DBiM leads the next generation of digital business civilization and shapes a future of integrated virtual-physical commerce.

DBiM Holdings Limited is a comprehensive metaverse market service provider headquartered in the Cayman Islands with current operations in various regions across Asia.