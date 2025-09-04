Platinum Agent Accelerator Announces Coaching Program to Help Real Estate Agents Scale Business

In today’s competitive real estate market, success can be elusive. However, Platinum Agent Accelerator, led by real estate industry leader Renée Ruth, is providing a game-changing solution. The coaching program offers real estate agents the opportunity to scale their businesses from a handful of deals to consistently closing 3–5 deals per month using a proven system for growth.

Renée Ruth has been a top producer in real estate for seven years, earning recognition as one of the top 1,000 agents in the United States for sides according to Real Trends (2025). She has transformed her own success into a powerful coaching program that enables agents worldwide to experience similar growth and success.

From Dream to Real Estate Success: Renée’s Journey to Coaching

Renée Ruth’s path to real estate success is a remarkable one. After moving from Canada to the United States with little more than a high school diploma and a dream, Renée dedicated herself to higher education, earning a BS in Psychology, an MA in Communications, an MS in Human Services, and completing her Doctorate of Education ABD..

She entered the real estate field nine years ago and quickly rose to prominence as a top agent in her area. By her fourth year, Renée was earning half a million dollars GCI, becoming a top producer in her company and quickly becoming a sought-after mentor. However, Renée identified a gap in the industry: While many programs helped agents get licensed, very few offered a proven, scalable system to grow a business online.

To fill this gap, Renée developed Platinum Agent Accelerator, a coaching program designed to help agents create a sustainable business with clarity and confidence.

Proven Success with Platinum Agent Accelerator

The Platinum Agent Accelerator program has already helped real estate agents in five countries achieve remarkable results. Take Jen Reilly, for example. Jen struggled to attract clients and lacked a sustainable income. After completing 12 months of the program, Jen achieved $4 million in sales volume, finally achieving the consistency she sought.

Similarly, Coby Lambert went from having no deals to closing multiple properties every month after just 30 days in the program. Paul Lamoureux, a Canadian-born agent, closed his first deal just two weeks after starting the program, showing that Renée’s approach is accessible and effective, even for beginners.

These success stories are just a few examples of how Platinum Agent Accelerator is transforming the careers of agents around the world. The program’s blueprint is not only comprehensive but adaptable, ensuring that each agent receives personalized guidance that aligns with their goals.

Why Platinum Agent Accelerator Stands Out

What makes Platinum Agent Accelerator different from other coaching programs is Renée Ruth’s unique combination of real-world success and passion for education. As an active, top-producing agent herself, Renée offers strategies that are based on her own experience and current practices in the field. Unlike other programs led by coaches who no longer work in real estate or coaches that have never been in real estate, Renée’s ongoing success ensures that her coaching remains relevant and up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

Moreover, Renée’s academic background in psychology and human services enables her to tailor her strategies to each agent’s unique needs, ensuring personalized support for every client.

About Platinum Agent Accelerator

Platinum Agent Accelerator is a real estate coaching program founded by Renée Ruth, a top-producing agent and business coach. The program is designed to help real estate agents build scalable, sustainable businesses through a proven blueprint for lead generation and business development. Renée’s experience and dedication to empowering others make Platinum Agent Accelerator a trusted resource for real estate agents worldwide.

