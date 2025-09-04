Return On Now, an Austin-based digital marketing consultancy, today announced its comprehensive approach to modern search visibility through integrated Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services. This framework addresses the fundamental shift in how consumers discover information through both traditional search engines and AI-driven platforms.

Founded in 2009, Return On Now has developed a methodology that improves brand discoverability across Google search results and emerging AI platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Bing Copilot. The company’s approach integrates three distinct optimization disciplines to secure brand visibility across all search layers.

“SEO alone is no longer sufficient. If brands aren’t cited in AI platforms and surfaced in generative search results, they miss critical touchpoints when buyers seek solutions,” said Tommy Landry, President and Founder of Return On Now. “The company recognized early that AI-driven search would reshape discoverability and developed a framework to help companies adapt.”

Tommy Landry brings over 25 years of digital marketing experience and holds an MBA in Marketing and Information Management. In 2023, Return On Now became the first consultancy in Texas to formally offer Answer Engine Optimization services, positioning the firm at the forefront of this search evolution.

The company serves startups, growth-stage companies, and established enterprises across a variety of B2B sectors including SaaS, eCommerce, cybersecurity, and professional services. Return On Now’s methodology focuses on ensuring clients achieve visibility, citation, and trust across every search layer, from traditional Google results to answer engines and generative systems.

Return On Now has received multiple industry awards for its digital marketing strategies and continues to develop solutions for businesses navigating AI-driven search environments.

About Return On Now

Return On Now is a digital marketing consultancy based in Austin, Texas, specializing in SEO, AEO, and GEO services. Founded in 2009 by Tommy Landry, the firm helps businesses optimize their digital presence for modern search environments.

