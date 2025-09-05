Southpac Group Unveils New Brand Identity After Four Decades in Offshore Asset Protection

Southpac Group has announced a comprehensive rebrand after more than 40 years of service, marking a milestone that reflects its evolution as a leading provider of international wealth planning solutions. The rebrand underscores the firm’s continued authority in Cook Islands Trusts and Offshore Asset Protection while aligning its image with the shifting landscape of global wealth management.

Founded in 1982, Southpac Group has built its reputation on designing and managing trusts , companies, and foundations in premier jurisdictions including the Cook Islands and Nevis. The firm’s structures have long been associated with safeguarding assets, preserving wealth, and providing intergenerational continuity for families, entrepreneurs, and their advisors. The new identity retains the Southpac name but introduces modern design elements to symbolize stability, security, and global reach.

The refreshed identity features a stylized shield logomark, representing protection and security, supported by globe graphics that highlight the locations of Southpac’s international offices. Patterns inspired by guilloché designs, commonly used in security printing, reinforce the company’s commitment to asset protection. Together, these elements form a brand that bridges Southpac’s legacy with its forward-looking approach to serving clients in an increasingly complex financial environment.

A representative from Southpac said the rebrand was a timely decision following four decades of leadership in the offshore sector.

“For over 40 years, Southpac has been a trusted partner in Cook Islands Trusts and Offshore Asset Protection. This rebrand reflects both our history and the future we envision, one where we remain a global leader in safeguarding wealth while adapting to the evolving needs of international clients,”.

While the brand identity has been modernized, Southpac emphasized that its operations, management, and trustee services remain unchanged. The same experienced team continues to provide fiduciary services, offshore trusts, LLCs, IBCs, and foundations, as well as investment, banking, and accounting solutions across multiple jurisdictions. The company noted that the rebrand is not a departure from its traditions but a visual representation of its ongoing mission.

The firm’s expertise in Cook Islands Trusts remains central to its offering. These structures are regarded as a gold standard in Offshore Asset Protection due to their robust legal frameworks, privacy protections, and resistance to foreign judgments. Over the years, Southpac has advised thousands of clients on establishing trusts and related structures designed to preserve wealth against external risks.

The rebrand also signals the firm’s responsiveness to broader changes in global wealth management.

“The needs of families and entrepreneurs are evolving and our new identity represents our readiness to meet those needs with clarity and confidence. It is a symbol of the continuity and stability Southpac has provided for decades, combined with a modern perspective that ensures we remain relevant to today’s international wealth planners,”.

Industry professionals note that rebranding within established fiduciary firms often reflects a desire to balance tradition with innovation. For Southpac, the shift comes at a time when cross-border wealth management is becoming increasingly complex due to global mobility, regulatory demands, and rising geopolitical risk. By refreshing its brand, Southpac is reinforcing its role as a partner equipped to navigate these challenges on behalf of its clients.

Since its founding, Southpac has maintained a consistent focus on trustee and fiduciary services, beginning in the Cook Islands and later expanding to Nevis and New Zealand. The company also acts as a registered agent for corporate structures in these jurisdictions, providing clients with jurisdictional diversity and flexibility in their planning. In recent years, Southpac has expanded its investment and accounting services, enabling clients to consolidate key aspects of their international wealth planning under one umbrella.

The new identity is already visible across Southpac’s website, client communications, and digital channels. The company stated that the updated brand is intended to communicate clarity, professionalism, and trustworthiness in every client interaction, while also signaling Southpac’s global outlook.

The announcement of the rebrand is part of Southpac’s broader strategy to continue serving as a leader in Offshore Asset Protection. With international offices and a longstanding network of professionals, the company plans to build on its legacy while embracing new opportunities in the global wealth planning sector.

The firm emphasized that despite changes in branding, its guiding principle remains the same: to help clients safeguard their wealth across borders with confidence and continuity.

About Southpac Group

Established in 1982, Southpac Group is a global provider of offshore wealth planning solutions, specializing in trusts, companies, and foundations in leading jurisdictions such as the Cook Islands, Nevis, and New Zealand. For more than four decades, the firm has been at the forefront of Cook Islands Trusts and Offshore Asset Protection, helping individuals, families, and their advisors structure and protect wealth across generations.

Southpac’s services include trustee and fiduciary solutions, offshore trusts, LLCs, IBCs, foundations, investment and banking services, and international accounting support. The company’s mission is to safeguard client wealth with expertise, stability, and a global perspective.