Protecting Our Children’s Dreams in the Age of AI

An Invisible Crisis

Is an invisible force rewriting human purpose? Has imagination been extracted and replaced with distraction. This is what happens when our conversation becomes focused on, “how will we use AI” and we forget to ask, “How will AI use us?”

The truth is devastating. According to the CDC, in 2022 more than 1.6 million children in America attempted suicide. Behind those numbers are lost dreams, stolen hope, and futures cut short. This crisis is not appearing out of thin air — it is being fueled by values warped by social media companies and tech giants, who profit from keeping children and families distracted, addicted, and trapped in comparison to impossible standards.

The Fork in the Road

We face a choice.

We can surrender — allowing algorithms to set our values, our economy, and our future, or we reclaim what it means to be human, to be family, to dream together.

A child spends twelve years in school preparing for the future and many will now graduate and discover that the job they dreamt of no longer exists. AI replaced it overnight.

This is the silent crisis unfolding before us: not just jobs lost, but dreams erased – lost purpose in life. Dreams and relationships are the core to who we are – our identity. We now not only face a mental health crisis in America and the World, but also an identity crisis.

That is why Kids Dreams Matter and Technology For The Future have partnered together to launch the OPEN Doors Movement: to give our children a voice and ensure that their dreams are not wasted but woven into the foundation of the world we are creating. Harmony between humanity, technology and nature.

Celebrating Dreams 2024 & Beyond: Watch Now

A Human Defense Strategy

Spending over 23 years and 100,000 hours as a technologist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, I can assure you that progress without humanity is a dead end.

That’s why I co-founded Kids Dreams Matter with author and children’s advocate Robert Krumroy, whose 15-part character-building series gives families a blueprint for raising grounded children with resilience, imagination, determination, clarity and purpose..

This blueprint empowers families to:

Restore communication — not just living side by side, but being truly together.

— not just living side by side, but being truly together. Instill identity and values.

Guide a child with The Dream Guide — sparking realistic conversations about the future and their purpose.

— sparking realistic conversations about the future and their purpose. Break screen addiction and restore real human connection.

Participate in the national OPEN Doors Movement , that invites families across America to give their child’s dream a voice. Dreams are becoming lost luxuries, yet they are the essence of life and purpose. Let children find encouragement when they discover how others are planning on building the future they dream of.

Because dreams are not luxuries. Dreams are the essence of life and purpose.

A Legacy Worth Defending

Robert Krumroy’s life’s work reminds us: success is not measured by what we get, but by the future we give.

That is why the OPEN Doors Movement is urgent. It invites every family, every school, and every community to learn about our children’s dreams so that dreams guide how we open doors to the future of AI and technology.

The question is no longer just “What will AI become?”

The question is: “What legacy will you and I leave? What will our children inherit?”

Learn more: www.kidsdreamsmatter.org | www.t4tf.org

Explore Robert Krumroy’s character-building books: www.kidsdreamsmatter.shop

Join the Open Doors Movement: www.opendoorsmovement.org

Media Contact

Adrian Martinca

Founder, Technology For The Future

Co-Founder, Kids Dreams Matter

Email: info@kidsdreamsmatter.org

Website: www.kidsdreamsmatter.org

Facebook: Kids Dreams Matter

Instagram: Kids Dreams Matter