Mizon Breaks the Mold of Traditional Serums with the Official Global Launch of the 7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum

Global skincare brand Mizon has officially launched the “7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum”, a high-performance serum with next-level absorption, both domestically and internationally, as stated by Jimmy Namgung (CEO of PFD Co., Ltd.).

The “7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum” introduces a watery texture that breaks away from traditional serum formulations, delivering a radiance and a plumping in just after 7 seconds. It absorbs lightly and quickly into the skin, acting as a booster step in skincare routines immediately after cleansing. It can be used alone or as an enhancing booster within an existing skincare regimen. Offered in a large 150ml size, it delivers high functionality at an affordable price, bringing a new wave of change to the serum market.

The “7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum” features a lightweight, watery texture designed to differ from traditional serum formulations. It is formulated with DERMA CLERA and OLIGO HA, ingredients known for their soothing and hydrating properties. The serum combines multiple peptides in a low-irritation formula intended to support skin hydration and overall skin care routines.

Formulated with certified vegan ingredients, the serum contains no animal-derived components, contributing to environmental and animal protection. Made entirely from plant-based ingredients, it’s safe for vegan lifestyle consumers. Additionally, it has completed skin irritation testing, making it suitable for sensitive skin users.

Immediately after launch, the 7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum ranked #1 in the New Products category on Amazon EU, including Germany, France, and Spain. Notably, it also achieved #1 in the overall Facial Serum category on Amazon Spain, cementing its position as a leading K-beauty product in the European market.

A Mizon Brand Manager Victoria Kim stated:

“This serum is a next-generation multi-serum that solves multiple skin concerns in one product. By focusing on vegan, low-irritation, and results-oriented solutions, we aim to provide a differentiated skincare experience for consumers worldwide.”

and added:

“This is not just another functional cosmetic but a game changer that sets a new standard in skincare routines. We will continue to lead the global market with innovative products that meet evolving consumer needs.”

The newly launched 7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum is now available on Mizon’s official online store, domestic and international online marketplaces, and offline at Hemeko Myeong-dong branch and Temtem Myeong-dong branch.

Meanwhile, Mizon announced plans to expand its lineup with seasonal products tailored to customer feedback, introduce limited editions based on global trends, and enhance branding through social media trials and influencer marketing, further strengthening its global presence.

7 Vegan Peptide Booster Serum Product link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3C5JFNQ