Las Vegas Guided Tours Named Best Historical Tour in Las Vegas for 2025

Las Vegas Guided Tours: Unveiling the Untold History of Sin City

Las Vegas Guided Tours, a renowned tour company founded by historian and author Jami Rodman, continues to set new standards in historical tourism with its immersive experiences, including the Sin City Soirée and Historic Red Light District Tours. The company has recently been honored with the Evergreen Award for Best Historical Tour in Las Vegas of 2025, further solidifying its role as a leader in uncovering the city’s hidden past.

Since its inception, Las Vegas Guided Tours has distinguished itself by offering more than just traditional sightseeing excursions. Instead, it presents an unparalleled deep dive into the untold stories of Las Vegas—focusing on the red-light district, mob ties, prohibition-era secrets, and the figures who shaped the city’s gritty evolution long before the glittering lights of the Strip.

Award Recognition: Best Historical Tour in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Guided Tours is proud to announce its recent recognition as the Best Historical Tour in Las Vegas of 2025 by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This esteemed honor acknowledges the company’s commitment to providing an authentic and immersive exploration of the city’s unique history. By blending meticulous research, oral histories, and theatrical storytelling, the tours offer a vivid, firsthand look at Las Vegas’ origins, far from the usual tourist attractions. From uncovering the hidden secrets of prohibition-era bars to exploring the underground tunnels that played a pivotal role in the city’s development, Las Vegas Guided Tours offers experiences that are as informative as they are engaging.

“The recognition from the Evergreen Awards is an incredible honor,” said Jami Rodman, founder of Las Vegas Guided Tours. “It’s a reflection of our dedication to preserving the authentic and often overlooked stories that make up the rich tapestry of Las Vegas history.”

Immersive Tours: A Walk Through Time

The company’s signature tours, including the Historic Red Light District & Downtown Favorites Tour and the Sin City Soirée, provide an in-depth exploration of Las Vegas’ fascinating past. The Historic Red Light District & Downtown Favorites Tour takes guests through the storied streets of Fremont, highlighting the prohibition-era underground network and the legacy of early Vegas pioneers. Meanwhile, the Sin City Soirée offers a sophisticated and theatrical experience, featuring vintage cocktails, live burlesque, and a glimpse into the golden age of Las Vegas’ entertainment scene.

These immersive tours offer more than just historical narratives—they allow guests to actively experience the environments where mobsters once schemed, madams ran their establishments, and locals lived and worked amidst the city’s explosive growth.

“Our goal is to provide our guests with more than just a history lesson,” Rodman said. “We want them to feel the atmosphere, taste the history, and walk in the footsteps of those who helped create the iconic city we know today.”

A Commitment to Preserving Untold Stories

Las Vegas Guided Tours is driven by a mission to preserve the often forgotten voices and stories of the city’s past. Through its tours, and through Jami Rodman’s book, The Las Vegas Madam: The Escorts, the Clients, the Truth, the company works to bring attention to the hidden figures—like madams, mobsters, and unsung heroes—who played a critical role in shaping Las Vegas’ evolution from a desert town into a global icon.

“This city’s history is rich with daring characters and bold stories,” Rodman said. “We want to highlight those who aren’t typically celebrated in the conventional history books but whose stories are integral to understanding Las Vegas as we know it.”

A New Era for Las Vegas Tourism

The recent recognition by the Evergreen Awards is a testament to the innovative approach of Las Vegas Guided Tours, which continues to break away from traditional tourism by offering historically accurate and deeply immersive experiences. While many tour companies focus on the Strip’s modern developments, Las Vegas Guided Tours focuses on the deeper, more complex layers of the city’s history.

In addition to its award win, the company has also been nominated for Best Tour of Las Vegas 2025, reinforcing its growing presence and popularity in the tourism industry.

About Las Vegas Guided Tours

Las Vegas Guided Tours, founded by historian and author Jami Rodman, is a boutique tour company dedicated to uncovering the hidden history of Las Vegas through immersive and interactive experiences. The tours offer a unique and authentic exploration of the city’s red-light district, prohibition-era past, and the individuals who shaped its legacy. Signature offerings include the Historic Red Light District & Downtown Favorites Tour and the Sin City Soirée. For more information, visit their official website or follow them on social media.

