The Jinqi Special Bridge on the Wuchang Expressway Achieves Closure

On September 5th, the Jinqi Extra Large Bridge, a controlling project of the Wuchang Expressway invested and constructed by China Railway Construction Kunlun Investment Group and undertaken by China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau, successfully achieved closure. This bridge ranks first in the world in terms of construction scale and bridge height among the twin-tower and double-cable-plane cable-stayed bridges with a tower-beam consolidation system, adding a new landmark to Guizhou, which is known as the “World Bridge Capital”.​

The Jinqi Extra Large Bridge is located in Xiuwen County, Guizhou Province, spanning a V-shaped deep canyon with typical karst landform development. The bridge site is at an altitude of 1300 meters, crossing the Maotiao River. The total length of the bridge is 672 meters, with the main span arranged as (169 + 320 + 169) meters. It adopts a double-deck and two-way lane design and is a steel-concrete composite girder cable-stayed bridge. Its main tower uses an A-type diamond-shaped tower column, with a total height of 300.6 meters. The height difference from the top of the tower to the water surface at the bottom of the valley exceeds 355 meters, featuring dangerous terrain and huge technical challenges.​

As a key controlling project of the Wuchang Expressway, the construction of the Jinqi Extra Large Bridge faces world-class technical problems such as the construction of 300-meter ultra-high connected towers, the precise control of the alignment of steel beam installation in the tower-beam consolidation system, and the blasting removal of super-large accumulations and unloading fracture zones. For the concrete construction of the ultra-high main tower, the project team specially set up a technical research group to carry out systematic research on the preparation of machine-made sand high-performance concrete, the selection of ultra-high-pressure pumping equipment, and the optimization of pipeline layout. Finally, the machine-made sand high-performance concrete was successfully pumped to the top of the 300-meter-high tower at one time, ensuring the construction quality and efficiency of the main tower. During the construction of the main tower, the project adopted a fully automatic and fully enclosed hydraulic climbing formwork system. This technology not only has high stability and strong operability but also has the advantages of good construction safety and fast operation speed. It fully implements the construction concept of “quality first, safety first” and effectively guarantees the smooth progress of the high tower construction.​

In addition, the project team innovatively introduced the BIM (Building Information Modeling) and intelligent real-time monitoring system to carry out millimeter-level verticality control over the whole construction process of the main tower. The assembly accuracy of the steel-concrete composite beam also reaches the industry-leading level, reflecting the high precision and intelligent development direction of China’s bridge construction technology.​

The construction of the Jinqi Extra Large Bridge is not only an engineering practice but also a technical integration and innovative breakthrough. Through this project, the team has systematically summarized and formed a series of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements, such as “Research on Wind-Induced Vibration and Control Measures of High Pier and Long-Span Cable-Stayed Bridges During Construction Period”, “Research on Refined Construction Control Technology of Ultra-High Tower Steel-Concrete Composite Beam Cable-Stayed Bridges”, and “Design and Construction Technology of Machine-Made Sand High-Performance Concrete for Ultra-High Cable Towers”, providing important theoretical basis and practical guidelines for the construction of similar bridge types in the future.​

At the same time, the project has also trained a group of high-skilled compound bridge talents with solid theoretical knowledge and rich practical experience, making positive contributions to the technical development and talent reserve of long-span and ultra-high tower cable-stayed bridges in China.​

The Wuchang Expressway is an important transportation project in Guizhou Province’s “Strong Provincial Capital” strategic action, and the project location is the core producing area of “Xiuwen Kiwifruit”, a national geographical indication product. After the completion of this expressway, it will significantly improve Guiyang’s “Five Rings and Eighteen Radiations” expressway network structure, help build a 1-2 hour transportation circle in the Guiyang metropolitan area, realize the “half an hour to get on the expressway and one hour to the airport” in the surrounding areas, and greatly improve transportation convenience. In addition, this route will also effectively connect the national expressway trunk lines such as Lanhai, Hurong, and Yinbai, becoming a key thoroughfare linking the Central Guizhou Economic Zone and the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-City Economic Circle. It is of far-reaching significance for promoting the high-quality economic and social development of the Central Guizhou region and driving the development of resources and the optimal layout of industries along the route.​

(Authors: Li Lu, Liu Changfeng, Zhang Nan)