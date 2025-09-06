Dryfta Rolls Out Major Product Updates Ahead of IBTM World 2025 in Barcelona

Dryfta, the enterprise-grade event management platform trusted by academic institutions, nonprofits, and global organizations, has announced a major product update, introducing powerful new features focused on smarter matchmaking, targeted communications, and greater flexibility for event organizers.

The announcement comes as Dryfta gears up to exhibit at IBTM World 2025, taking place November 18–20 in Barcelona, where the team will be showcasing these latest capabilities.

Key Updates to the Dryfta Platform

Advanced Matchmaking & Meeting Scheduling

Dryfta’s matchmaking module now allows attendees to request meetings directly with matched participants. Once approved, meetings can be scheduled, added to personal calendars (Google, Outlook, iCal), and accompanied by private notes, all accessible in the attendee dashboard.

Organizers can bulk schedule accepted meetings with granular control over slot durations and participant permissions.

Smarter Abstract Management

The abstract auto-assignment engine now considers both submission type and track, enabling more accurate reviewer assignments and reducing administrative overhead.

Enterprise-Scale Email Campaigns

Dryfta now supports email broadcasts to 100,000+ recipients, offering high-volume campaign capabilities without compromising deliverability or speed.

Ticket-Specific Payment Options

Organizers can now define which payment methods are available per ticket type. For example, allowing wire transfer for one type and online payment for another, offering greater control over financial workflows.

More Control for Submission Quotas

A new setting allows organizers to exclude co-authors when enforcing submission limits, providing more precision in managing abstract quotas.

Segmented Acceptance Letters

Acceptance notifications can now be customized and sent based on track, submission type, tags, or custom fields, eliminating manual segmentation and ensuring personalized communication with authors.

“These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to providing organizers with the control, customization, and automation they need to run world-class events,” said Irshad Reyaz, Chief Happiness Officer at Dryfta. “From advanced matchmaking to campaign-scale communication, we’re delivering the tools modern events demand, just in time for IBTM World.”

Meet Dryfta at IBTM World 2025

Dryfta will be exhibiting at IBTM World in Barcelona from November 18–20. Attendees are invited to stop by for live demos and hands-on walkthroughs of the platform’s newest capabilities.

