Jeff Baxter’s Funding Academy Helps Over 20,000 Startups Secure Low to 0% Interest Business Funding

Baxter Funding Academy today announced that it has reached a new milestone: providing training, tools, and resources to over 20,000 entrepreneurs who want to learn how to secure low to 0% interest funding for their businesses. By focusing on education and empowerment, the Academy continues its mission to protect business owners from predatory lending practices.

For many entrepreneurs, access to capital is the number one challenge standing in the way of launching or scaling their businesses. Traditional banks and private lenders often offer loans with high interest rates, hidden fees, and restrictive terms that can cripple a startup before it gets off the ground. Baxter Funding Academy was founded to challenge this system by equipping entrepreneurs with strategies to pursue ethical and affordable funding opportunities.

“Our mission has always been to empower business owners with knowledge, because knowledge is what prevents them from falling into the traps of predatory lending,” said Jeff Baxter, founder of Baxter Funding Academy. “Educating over 20,000 people shows that entrepreneurs are hungry for fair and transparent funding solutions.”

The Academy’s approach blends step-by-step training, consulting, and real-world strategies that help entrepreneurs avoid debt traps while pursuing capital with confidence. Unlike traditional lenders, Baxter Funding Academy does not just provide funding—it teaches business owners how to take control of the funding process for themselves.

One recent client success story demonstrates the power of this approach: a startup founder with a brand-new LLC worked with Baxter Funding Academy and secured more than $100,000 in under 30 days. For many new entrepreneurs, that kind of early access to capital can mean the difference between a stalled dream and a thriving business.

Beyond individual case studies, reviews from entrepreneurs continue to highlight how the Academy’s programs give business owners not just the opportunity to secure funding, but also the peace of mind that comes from avoiding exploitative lenders. One client remarked that Baxter Funding Academy “made funding simple and stress-free, while showing me how to protect my business from high-interest loans that would have buried me in debt.”

With a growing community of more than 20,000 entrepreneurs educated and equipped, Baxter Funding Academy is solidifying its role as a leader in ethical funding strategies. The organization plans to continue expanding its reach nationwide, ensuring that even more startups gain the knowledge and resources they need to launch, grow, and scale successfully.