Bank of Khyber Announces Strong Growth and Transformation Under Hassan Razas Leadership

Bank of Khyber’s Transformation Journey: Hassan Raza’s Vision for Growth, Inclusivity, and Sustainability

The Bank of Khyber (BoK) is in the midst of a remarkable transformation—one that reflects both agility in the present and foresight for the future. Under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Hassan Raza, the bank has transitioned from a conventional financial institution into a dynamic, business-centric, and inclusive organization. This transformation is yielding tangible results in profitability, growth, and organizational resilience.

Accelerated Conversion to Islamic Banking

A cornerstone of this journey is the rapid expansion of Islamic Banking across the network. Already, 66 branches have fully transitioned to Islamic operations, with plans underway to accelerate conversion in the remaining network. This move not only reflects BoK’s alignment with customer preferences and market demand but also underscores its commitment to offering Shariah-compliant financial services at scale.

Business-Centric Realignment

To drive growth in key sectors, BoK has restructured itself into specialized business units focused on Corporate, SME, and Retail segments. This strategic reorganization ensures a sharper focus on client needs, better product innovation, and more tailored solutions. The approach reflects an agile mindset—organizing around opportunities rather than constraints.

Network Expansion & Customer-Centric Processes

Branch expansion remains central to the strategy, with new locations opening across Pakistan and existing ones being relocated to high-impact, strategic areas. Alongside this physical expansion, Hassan Raza has emphasized operational efficiency and customer-centric processes. By embedding automation and straight-through processing into daily workflows, BoK ensures faster turnaround times, seamless customer experiences, and reduced branch workload pressure.

Automation has also transformed credit management across corporate, commercial, and consumer segments—streamlining initiation, approval, and disbursement processes. The outcome is accuracy, speed, and a new standard of service delivery.

Financial Accuracy & Treasury Optimization

Another hallmark of this transformation is a renewed emphasis on precision in financial reporting and efficiency in treasury management. Investments have been optimized to maximize returns, directly contributing to higher profitability. Automation projects are underway in treasury systems as well, ensuring scalability, transparency, and faster decision-making.

Strong Half-Year 2025 Results

The impact of this transformation is reflected in BoK’s stellar financial performance. For the half year ended June 30, 2025, the bank recorded:

Profit Before Tax of Rs. 7,194 million, compared to Rs. 3,481 million in the same period of 2024.

Profit After Tax of Rs. 3,365 million, up from Rs. 1,551 million in the previous year.

This more than doubling of profitability highlights BoK’s operational excellence, disciplined treasury management, and growing customer base. In recognition of this performance, the Board declared an interim cash dividend of Rs. 1.5 per share (15%).

These results have translated into stronger investor confidence, with a notable increase in BoK’s share price, signaling the market’s faith in the bank’s long-term trajectory under Hassan Raza’s stewardship.

Product Innovation & Growth

BoK’s product portfolio is expanding with customer-centric innovations such as the launch of Mastercard debit products and the planned introduction of new deposit schemes. These efforts are designed to strengthen the bank’s value proposition, increase deposits, and widen its customer base. The growth in accounts and active users stands as proof of this renewed market confidence.

Empowering Women through “She Leads”

Beyond financial metrics, Hassan Raza has made inclusivity a central pillar of BoK’s identity. The “She Leads” initiative is a flagship program that empowers women employees by defining career paths, building leadership pipelines, and ensuring that gender equity is woven into the institution’s DNA. This initiative not only supports professional growth for women at BoK but also signals a broader commitment to social responsibility and equity.

Building a Professional, Future-Ready Organization

Transformation is not just about products and processes; it is equally about people. Under Raza’s guidance, BoK has undergone significant organizational realignment. Professional teams have been placed in key positions, while HR practices have been strengthened to foster meritocracy, accountability, and long-term capability building.

Investing in Robust IT Infrastructure

At the heart of all these changes is technology. Recognizing that future banking is digital, BoK has invested heavily in strengthening its IT backbone. The new robust IT infrastructure is designed to support future scalability, from digital banking platforms to advanced automation in back-end systems. This investment ensures that BoK is not just meeting today’s challenges but preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Conclusion

The transformation of Bank of Khyber under Hassan Raza is not an isolated initiative but a comprehensive vision—one that integrates Islamic finance, customer experience, inclusivity, operational excellence, and digital readiness. With profitability already doubling year-on-year, dividends declared, and share prices climbing, BoK’s journey demonstrates how visionary leadership can redefine an institution’s trajectory.

This is not just a story of financial success—it is a story of purpose, empowerment, and the building of an institution ready to serve generations to come.

About Bank of Khyber

Founded in 1991 and majority-owned by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Bank of Khyber (BoK) is a full-service commercial bank offering both conventional and Shariah-compliant financial products. With a growing network of branches across Pakistan and a strong focus on digital channels, BoK is committed to driving financial inclusion, sustainable growth, and delivering trusted banking solutions. Under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Hassan Raza, the bank is undergoing a significant transformation, expanding Islamic banking services, optimizing operational efficiency, and fostering inclusivity, particularly through initiatives like the “She Leads” program, which empowers women within the organization. By embracing digitalization, innovation, and customer-centric practices, BoK is positioning itself as a future-ready institution dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

Media Contact:

Hassan Raza

CEO, Bank of Khyber

Email: complaints@bok.com.pk

LinkedIn: Hassan Raza

Facebook: Bank of Khyber

Website: www.bok.com.pk

LinkedIn: Bank of Khyber

Instagram: Bank of Khyber