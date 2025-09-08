Instagram Finally Lands on iPad, Puts Reels Front and Center

After more than a decade of waiting, Instagram has officially launched its first iPad app, delivering a full-screen, uncropped experience for Apple’s tablets. Until now, iPad users were limited to the scaled-up iPhone version, which often looked pixelated and awkward on larger screens.

A Long-Awaited Update

For years, iPad users have pushed for a dedicated app, but Meta executives repeatedly said it wasn’t a priority. That stance has now shifted, with the company rolling out a redesigned version optimized for iPadOS.

The new app is available globally as an update in the App Store. Existing users don’t need to reinstall — the iPad-native version arrives automatically through the latest update.

Instagram has made clear that Reels will play a starring role in the iPad experience. Upon opening the app, users are directed first to Reels, though Stories remain pinned at the top and the scrollable main feed is intact. Navigation tabs are positioned on the left-hand side of the screen in both portrait and landscape modes, offering quick access to Following, Friends, and Latest feeds.

Years of Questions Finally Answered

Both Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri were repeatedly asked over the years about a native iPad version. As recently as 2023 and 2024, Mosseri said there were no active plans. Speculation reignited earlier this year when reports suggested Meta was working on the app, following the release of the iPad version of WhatsApp.

That speculation has now turned into reality, with Instagram surprising users by releasing a full-featured iPad app 15 years after the platform’s original launch.

What The Author Thinks While the launch of Instagram’s iPad app is welcome, the long delay has likely cost Meta valuable momentum. Tablet users had already turned to third-party tools or simply learned to live without the app. By prioritizing Reels above all else, Instagram seems more focused on competing with TikTok than responding to the iPad community’s needs. The release is progress, but it feels like Meta is playing catch-up rather than innovating for one of Apple’s most loyal user bases.

Featured image credit: Angèle Kamp via Unsplash

