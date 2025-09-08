Simpletics Announces Natural Hair Products Revolution with Minimal Ingredients

Simpletics: A Natural Revolution in Hair Care

Since its inception in May 2024, Simpletics has quickly become a notable player in the men’s hair care market, introducing premium products that put customers’ health first. By using only all-natural ingredients and reducing the number of ingredients in its products, Simpletics is changing how men approach grooming. The brand’s mission is clear: deliver the highest quality results without compromising health or style.

A Rapid Rise to Popularity

Within just six months of its launch, Simpletics gained significant attention, amassing over 1 billion views on TikTok and other social media platforms. The brand’s sea salt spray and texture powder quickly became some of Amazon’s best-sellers, even earning the title of “Amazon’s Choice” for these products.

This success was propelled by Simpletics’ commitment to natural ingredients and effective products, which resonated strongly with a generation increasingly concerned about the safety of their grooming products.

“We realized how much consumers care about their health, and how badly many competitors were neglecting that with harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. We wanted to show that it’s possible to achieve great hair without compromising on health,” says Dillon Latham, co-founder of Simpletics.

Why Simpletics Stands Out

Unlike most hair care brands that rely on a long list of ingredients, Simpletics prides itself on offering products with fewer, carefully selected ingredients. The sea salt spray, one of the brand’s best-sellers, contains only five ingredients, while the texture powder has just four. These minimalistic formulations make Simpletics unique in the market, offering natural styling solutions without the harmful chemicals often found in traditional hair products.

The brand’s flagship product, the sea salt spray, has become particularly beloved for its gentle formula and pleasant vanilla scent. Customers have praised its ability to provide volume and texture while keeping hair soft and brushable, which is an uncommon feature in many other sea salt sprays, which can leave hair feeling dry or crunchy.

“As someone with curly hair, I’ve tried many sea salt sprays, but none worked as well as this one. It adds texture and hold while keeping my hair soft,” says Joshua, a customer who recently left a five-star review.

A Health-Focused Approach to Hair Care

Simpletics’ commitment to natural ingredients extends beyond just the number of ingredients in its products. The company has carefully selected ingredients that are both effective and safe, ensuring that men no longer have to choose between style and health. Dillon and co-founder Oli Maitland made it their mission to create hair care solutions that are as good for customers’ health as they are for their looks.

The brand’s focus on clean ingredients means there are no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates in any of their products. In an industry filled with chemical-laden alternatives, Simpletics is making a bold statement by prioritizing the health and wellness of its customers.

“We wanted to create products that align with our values of both health and sustainability, without compromising on results, and it’s been incredible to see how well received that vision has been,” says Oli Maitland, co-founder of Simpletics.

Achievements and Customer Impact

In just over a year since launch, Simpletics has seen over 200,000 customers around the world incorporate its products into their daily grooming routines. The brand’s rapid growth is a testament to the demand for safer, more effective alternatives in the hair care industry.

Simpletics’ success has also been fueled by the significant traction it gained on TikTok, where influencers and customers alike have shared their experiences with the brand. This viral attention has helped spread the message about the importance of health-conscious grooming and the benefits of Simpletics’ all-natural approach.

The brand’s Amazon presence has been another key to its success. Its sea salt spray and texture powder consistently rank among the top-selling products in the hair cosmetics category, with customers raving about their effectiveness and natural formulations.

A New Product on the Horizon

Simpletics’ commitment to offering the fewest ingredients in its products doesn’t stop with its current lineup. The brand is preparing to launch a new hair clay product that will contain only six ingredients, reinforcing their dedication to clean and effective hair care. This move underscores Simpletics’ ongoing efforts to challenge industry norms and continue pushing the boundaries of what natural hair care can achieve.

“We are always looking for ways to both improve and innovate the space, with the new hair clay being another example of how we continue to simplify hair care without sacrificing performance,” says Dillon Latham.

About Simpletics

Founded by Dillon Latham and Oli Maitland in May 2024, Simpletics is a Miami-based company committed to providing high-quality, all-natural hair and wellness products. With a focus on minimalistic ingredients, the brand offers a healthier alternative to traditional grooming products. Its mission is to revolutionize the hair care industry by offering products that combine style, health, and simplicity.

