Wellness Group Hosts Transformative Wellness Conference on Natural Healing with Barleygreen and Hydrogen Water

Experience insights, expert talks, and inspiring health journeys on 21 September 2025 in Petaling Jaya

Wellness Group is proud to present the Wellness Conference – The Miracle of Barleygreen and Hydrogen Water: Discover the Power of Natural Wellness, a one-day signature event dedicated to the power of natural healing. Taking place at Eastin Hotel, Petaling Jaya, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, with free health screenings starting at 1:00 PM, this conference invites health enthusiasts, cancer survivors, caregivers, and advocates of natural wellness to an uplifting afternoon of discovery, healing, and celebration.

A Celebration of Two Decades in Natural Wellness

This milestone event commemorates over 20 years of Wellness Group’s dedication to empowering healthier lifestyles through natural superfoods and wellness education. The conference will showcase the therapeutic benefits of young barley grass and hydrogen water, particularly in relation to cancer prevention, detoxification, and immune support.

What to Expect at the Event

Attendees will gain access to:

Expert talks by renowned doctors such as Dr. Fukata (Japan) and Dr. Kim Young Kwi (Korea)

by renowned doctors such as (Japan) and (Korea) Panel sessions with collaborating physicians and health experts

with collaborating physicians and health experts Live testimonials from individuals who have transformed their health naturally

from individuals who have transformed their health naturally Product roadshows and sampling booths featuring green superfoods and hydrogen water

featuring green superfoods and hydrogen water Complimentary health screenings prior to the event (starting at 1:00 PM)

The event is open to the public and aims to educate and inspire attendees on holistic approaches to health and disease prevention.

Quote from Leadership

“Dare to transform your health, live to the fullest,” said Vivian Tan, CEO of Wellness Group. “We are honored to welcome distinguished experts from Japan and Korea to Malaysia. This event is not just about sharing scientific knowledge—it’s about celebrating the stories and successes of our community, who’ve chosen a path of natural wellness.”

Registration Information

To register for the Wellness Conference – The Miracle of Barleygreen and Hydrogen Water, visit our website. Tickets are available through Ticket2U, and early registration is encouraged as spaces are limited. For more information, WhatsApp +6016-210 7655.