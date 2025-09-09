Vivai Federici , a family-run vivaio serving the capital since 1981, marked 44 years in Rome’s green economy with an expansion of its end-to-end garden services, adding fuller design, installation, scheduled maintenance, delivery, and after-sales support for residential and commercial clients across the metropolitan area. The update positions the company among the vivai Roma focusing on comprehensive urban landscaping as demand for curated outdoor spaces continues to grow in the city’s homes, hospitality venues, and workplaces.

The company reported that project volume in the past 12 months rose 16% year over year, driven by terrace renovations, irrigation system upgrades, and increased use of ready-to-roll lawns for quick installation. Vivai Federici now manages more than 520 active maintenance contracts across condominiums, retail spaces, boutique hotels, and corporate campuses in Greater Rome. Its operations are supported by a 32-person team of designers, agronomists, and field crews. The expansion reflects a single-provider approach: clients can purchase plants, pots, and substrates through the nursery’s vendita piante operation and then rely on in-house staff for design, build, pruning, and scheduled upkeep.

“Our goal is simple: make professional green spaces in Rome easier to plan, install, and maintain,” said Daniele Federici, spokesperson for Vivai Federici. “By uniting our nursery expertise with design and field operations, we remove friction for clients who want one accountable partner from the first layout to seasonal upkeep.”

The broader service offering includes on-site surveys, planting plans tailored to sun exposure and water needs, irrigation system installation or retrofits, tall-tree pruning with certified crews, lawn establishment with sod, plant rental for events, and multi-year maintenance programs. According to the company, hospitality and retail clients increasingly request drought-tolerant plant selections and quieter maintenance schedules to align with guest experience goals. Corporate facilities, meanwhile, often look for designs that balance biodiversity with efficiency of care.

“Rome’s neighborhoods, from historic courtyards to new mixed-use streets, are asking for green solutions that are beautiful on day one and sustainable for years,” Federici said. “This expansion allows us to scale what we have done for decades as a vivaio Roma : select resilient species, install them correctly, and stand behind the result with after-sales service.”

Vivai Federici’s growth reflects broader changes in the city’s urban landscape. Founded in 1981 as a neighborhood nursery centered on vendita piante, the business added scheduled deliveries in the late 1980s to support homeowners and small shops. By the mid-1990s, it began on-site support for terrace layouts. In the 2000s, irrigation design and installation were introduced to improve plant survival during hot summers, followed in the 2010s by certified pruning for medium and tall trees. Ready-to-roll lawn solutions and plant rental for events came later that decade. By the early 2020s, garden design-build services were formalized. Today’s expansion completes the service arc with stronger after-sales and maintenance offerings coordinated from its Casetta Mattei base.

The company said its maintenance portfolio spans weekly, biweekly, and monthly service levels, with crews assigned by district to reduce transit time and emissions. Typical services include seasonal pruning, soil and nutrient management, pest monitoring, and irrigation tuning. For design-build assignments, projects often begin with a single-visit survey and concept plan before procurement from the nursery’s stock of indoor and outdoor species, terrariums, succulents, aromatic plants, garden trees, soils, and fertilizers. The integrated model allows the same team that specifies species to plant, stake, mulch, and set irrigation, before transitioning the site into a maintenance schedule without requiring vendor changes.

For residential clients, the expansion translates into simplified coordination for balcony and terrace conversions, privacy screens, and family-friendly planting schemes with low maintenance requirements. For commercial sites, including hospitality, retail districts, and corporate campuses, the emphasis is on reliability: one contractor responsible for plant health, site cleanliness, and safe operations during business hours.

Vivai Federici emphasized that its service model is grounded in Rome-specific horticulture. Plant lists are selected for Mediterranean sun and heat, combining evergreen structure with seasonal color and drought-resistant options that reduce watering needs once established. Irrigation systems are designed for zoning and flow control, while maintenance crews are trained to use climbing and platform equipment for complex tree work without disrupting surrounding activity.

Looking ahead, the nursery plans to continue investing in staff training and equipment to expand field capacity while preserving the customer service that has defined the business since its early years. The company’s teams remain available for site visits throughout the year, and the nursery is open daily for walk-ins seeking advice or procurement through vendita piante.

About Vivai Federici

Founded in 1981, Vivai Federici is a Rome-based vivaio and full-service garden provider specializing in plant selection, garden design, installation, scheduled maintenance, irrigation, lawn establishment, and tall-tree pruning. Serving homeowners and businesses across the capital, the company operates from Via della Casetta Mattei 10, 00148 Rome.

Vivai Federici combines the product depth of vivai Roma with field services delivered by trained crews. The nursery offers indoor and outdoor species, substrates, pots, and fertilizers, along with advisory support for projects of all sizes. For more information, visit https://vivaifederici.it/ .