Roblox Rolls Out Short-Form Video Feed, Adds AI Tools for Creators

Roblox announced at its annual Developers Conference that it is adding a short-form video feature called “Roblox Moments.” The feed, currently in beta for users aged 13 and up, will allow players to capture, edit, and share up to 30-second gameplay clips with music and descriptions. Others can scroll through a feed of these clips, react with emojis, and jump directly into the highlighted experience.

The company says the rollout will be gradual to refine moderation and ensure that all content is age-appropriate. Every clip will be subject to moderation before posting, and players can report inappropriate content.

Tools and Earnings for Creators

Roblox also announced an increase in creator earnings. Developers will now receive $380 for every 100,000 Robux converted to cash, up from $350 — an 8.5% bump. The company says this reinforces its goal of building a thriving creator economy, noting that top developers are already generating nearly $1 million annually on average.

On the tools front, Roblox is introducing AI features that go beyond static 3D generation. Developers can now create fully functional interactive objects, such as vehicles and weapons, through prompts. A request like “a sleek, futuristic red sports car” will generate a drivable car that creators can then customize further.

Additional tools include new text-to-speech and speech-to-text APIs for immersive gameplay, as well as real-time voice translation between English, Spanish, French, and German starting next year.

Performance and Realism Upgrades

Roblox is also improving platform fidelity with new physics and animation systems. Avatars will soon run, climb, and vault more naturally, while environments will support more realistic interactions. A new “Server Authority” mode aims to cut down on cheating by making in-game physics more secure.

The platform is also being optimized to run at higher fidelity across devices without requiring extra work from developers, a move Roblox says will enhance both performance and visual consistency.

These updates come on the heels of Roblox’s announcement that it will roll out age-estimation technology to all users and adopt official age ratings in partnership with the International Age Rating Coalition. The move follows ongoing lawsuits and scrutiny over child safety on the platform.

Author’s Opinion Roblox is clearly trying to be a game engine, a social network, and now a video platform all at once. While “Roblox Moments” may appeal to teens who are used to TikTok-style feeds, it could also clutter the experience if not carefully managed. The creator economy bump is smart, but the real test will be whether Roblox can balance safety with rapid feature expansion — something it has struggled with before.

Featured image credit: Dearplayers

