Amadeus and BAGTAG enable automatic EBT updates at airport self-service bag drop

Amadeus and BAGTAG have strengthened their partnership to make fully touch-free baggage experiences more widely available for airlines and airports. Building on years of technical alignment, the two companies have demonstrated that electronic bag tags (EBTs) can update automatically when baggage is placed at an Amadeus-powered self-service bag drop, without passengers scanning barcodes, opening an app or even touching a screen.

Amadeus provides the departure-control and airport infrastructure relied upon by hundreds of carriers, while BAGTAG supplies airline-branded EBTs that let travellers prepare their baggage from anywhere and move through the airport more quickly. By combining these strengths, both organisations are showing how open platforms and close collaboration can simplify baggage processes, reduce paper waste and free valuable airport resources.

“Together with BAGTAG, we’re proving that touchless baggage handling is achievable with the systems many airports already have in place. Our shared focus is on partnership-led innovation that benefits airlines, airports and, most importantly, travellers.” – Stephane Thao, Head of Seamless Travel Engineering , Airports and Border Authorities, Amadeus

Because the capability sits within existing Amadeus self-service infrastructure, a single configuration enables EBT support for nearly every airline using that platform at a given airport. Locations already equipped with Amadeus bag drops can activate the function with minimal effort, offering passengers a consistent, paper-free experience across multiple carriers.

“This collaboration is about scale and simplicity. Working with Amadeus allows us to bring a seamless, touch-free baggage journey to far more airports and airlines.” – Jasper Quak, Managing Director, BAGTAG

Amadeus and BAGTAG will continue to explore additional ways their combined technologies can reduce friction in the airport journey and support industry sustainability goals. Airports or airlines interested in enabling touchless baggage on the Amadeus platform can contact their Amadeus or BAGTAG representative.