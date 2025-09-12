Why Israel’s Strike on Hamas in Doha Took Observers by Surprise

Israel launched airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, targeting the political leadership of Hamas in an operation that Israeli officials say was part of a long-standing commitment to eliminate the group’s leaders wherever they are found.

The operation, dubbed “Summit of Fire”, involved ten military aircraft firing air-to-ground munitions and marks a rare moment when Israel openly took immediate credit for such an attack. Historically, Israel has stayed silent or delayed acknowledgement of assassinations abroad, such as the 2024 killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The location of the strike makes it even more striking. Both the United States and Israel had previously asked Qatar to host Hamas’s political leadership to facilitate negotiations over hostages. By targeting them in Doha, Israel has struck in a country that plays a critical mediation role — an unprecedented move that could jeopardize diplomatic channels.

Hostage Negotiations in Jeopardy

For nearly two years, Qatar has been the primary intermediary between Israel and Hamas in talks to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza. With Hamas leaders now targeted in Qatar, those negotiations may collapse. Analysts warn that without trusted Hamas representatives outside Gaza to negotiate, securing a deal for the safe return of hostages becomes increasingly unlikely.

Hamas’s military capacity has been degraded since October 7, 2023, when it carried out attacks that killed over 1,000 Israelis and took hundreds of hostages. Still, Hamas controls the fate of the remaining captives. There is heightened concern that the group could retaliate by executing hostages to pressure Israel, an outcome that U.S. officials are trying to prevent by warning Hamas that harming captives would eliminate any chance of future negotiations.

A Measure of Justice

Israeli officials argue that the strike serves justice for the victims of Hamas’s October 7 attacks, including more than 40 Americans. Hamas’s leadership not only planned and praised those massacres but also vowed to repeat them. From Israel’s perspective, this operation fulfills its pledge to hold those leaders accountable.

The White House described the incident as an “opportunity for peace,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is ready to move forward with a U.S.-backed proposal requiring Hamas to release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a roadmap toward ending the war. Still, expectations for a breakthrough remain slim, and any diplomatic process may take weeks to restart.

Author’s Opinion Israel’s strike in Qatar may bring short-term satisfaction but risks undermining long-term diplomacy. By eliminating Hamas leaders in Doha, Israel has cut off channels that were vital for hostage negotiations. At the same time, it sends an unambiguous message: Hamas leaders are not safe anywhere. The gamble is whether this message weakens Hamas enough to pressure its fighters in Gaza, or whether it drives the group to retaliate against hostages in desperation. Either way, the path to peace just became even more complicated.

Featured image credit: rainwiz via Flickr

