Poland Downs Russian Drones While Ukraine Warns Putin Is Probing the West

Poland’s military on Wednesday described an “unprecedented violation” of its sovereignty after several Russian drones entered the country’s airspace before being shot down.

Scramble to Respond

The drones crossed into Poland during a large-scale Russian assault on western Ukraine. Polish and NATO air defenses were activated, with officials confirming the drones were neutralized. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was in direct contact with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and allied governments, stressing that a “huge number” of drones had been involved.

A NATO spokesperson echoed those remarks, stating that “numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met with Polish and NATO air defences.” This marks the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 that Poland engaged hostile assets over its own territory.

The incident coincides with the European Union preparing new sanctions against Russia, part of what could become the first coordinated transatlantic measures since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Trump’s administration has also urged EU leaders to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and China over their purchases of Russian oil. Washington already has a 50% tariff on Indian imports, including penalties tied to its dealings with Moscow.

Disruption on the Ground

The drone incident briefly shut down Polish airports, including Warsaw Chopin, before operations resumed. Ukrainian officials called the attack “massive,” with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warning that Putin was “testing the West.” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight drones were involved and labeled it “an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.”

Moscow dismissed Poland’s claims. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused NATO and the EU of making accusations “without arguments,” while Russian diplomat Andrei Ordash described Warsaw’s stance as “anti-Russian frenzy.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia’s actions as “reckless and unprecedented,” drawing a standing ovation in Brussels. She confirmed that the EU is preparing its 19th sanctions package, including measures targeting Russia’s shadow fleet and refined oil sales through third countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs all expressed solidarity with Poland. Even Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, often seen as close to Moscow, called the violation “unacceptable” and voiced support for U.S. efforts to secure peace.

What The Author Thinks Russia’s drone incursion into Poland feels less like an accident and more like a calculated probe of NATO’s response. Poland’s quick reaction, backed by its allies, shows unity, but repeated violations could push Europe closer to a direct confrontation with Moscow. For Putin, stretching the West thin is a strategy; for NATO, the challenge will be showing strength without escalating into the very war Russia seems eager to provoke.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

