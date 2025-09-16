DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Wins Approval for Hypertension Notification Feature

ByHilary Ong

Sep 16, 2025

Apple Wins Approval for Hypertension Notification Feature

Apple introduced its latest lineup — the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 — earlier this week. Among the new features was Hypertension Notification, a tool designed to monitor users for signs of high blood pressure.

The feature uses an optical heart sensor combined with machine learning to track blood vessel responses over time. If the watch detects patterns suggesting chronic hypertension, users receive a prompt to verify their blood pressure with a third-party cuff and consult a physician.

FDA Approval Now Granted

When the watches were first announced, Apple noted that the feature was pending FDA clearance. That approval has now been confirmed, with Apple announcing Friday that Hypertension Notification will officially roll out next week in more than 150 countries and regions, including the U.S.

While it will be available on the new Apple Watch models, users don’t need the very latest hardware. With watchOS 26, the feature also works on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 and newer models.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s clearance is a big deal not just for tech enthusiasts but for everyday healthcare. Hypertension is one of the leading silent killers worldwide, and integrating early detection into a widely used consumer device could help millions catch issues sooner. While the watch isn’t a replacement for proper medical equipment, its constant presence on the wrist could act as a nudge toward healthier habits. If Apple succeeds here, it might push rivals to prioritize meaningful health features instead of cosmetic upgrades.

Featured image credit: GEEK KAZU via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Pump It Up Magazine Announces Empowerment Platform for Artists, Entrepreneurs and Creatives
Sep 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
Indonesian Entrepreneur Kash Topan Continues Innovation-Led Success with Sports Apparel Company DRX Wear
Sep 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
CODEGO Celebrates 350,000+ Active Users By Showcasing Latest Product in Bid to Revolutionize the Finance Space
Sep 16, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801