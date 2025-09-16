Vizor Becomes First and Only Zinc Oxide Supplier Accepted Into EWG’s Reviewed Ingredients Program

In a milestone moment for the personal care industry, Vizor, a leading manufacturer of advanced zinc oxide actives, has announced a patented innovation that dramatically enhances the SPF performance of sunscreens and daily skincare. The breakthrough not only boosts protection but does so with unprecedented efficiency—allowing formulators to achieve higher SPF ratings with lower active loads.

This achievement has positioned Vizor as the first and only zinc oxide supplier to be accepted into the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) Reviewed Ingredients Program, an honor reserved for raw materials that meet the organization’s most rigorous standards for safety, transparency, and sustainability.

A Leap Forward in Sun Protection Science

Zinc oxide has long been regarded as the gold-standard mineral UV filter, prized for its broad-spectrum protection and skin-friendly profile. But for decades, formulators have struggled with the trade-offs: achieving meaningful SPF coverage often required high loadings that could impact texture, aesthetics, and cost.

Vizor’s newly patented technology changes the equation. By re-engineering the surface chemistry of zinc oxide particles, the company has unlocked a dramatic increase in UV-blocking efficiency. The result: higher SPF values with less material, creating opportunities for lighter, more elegant, and more sustainable sunscreen formulations.

“This innovation represents a fundamental shift,” said a Vizor spokesperson. “We’ve always known zinc oxide was the safest and most environmentally responsible option. Now it’s also the most efficient.”

Meeting the Highest Global Standards

The Environmental Working Group’s EWG Reviewed program is one of the most demanding in the personal care industry, requiring strict compliance with health, transparency, and sustainability benchmarks. For suppliers, acceptance into the EWG Reviewed Ingredients program is exceptionally rare.

By passing the organization’s scientific review, Vizor’s actives are now available to brands looking to develop EWG-compliant sunscreens and skincare. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to advancing safe, effective, and environmentally conscious solutions for a global market increasingly focused on health and sustainability.

A Broader Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond technical performance, Vizor has emphasized eco-responsible manufacturing in every step of its process. From sourcing raw materials to minimizing energy use and waste in production, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of sustainable mineral actives—a differentiator as regulators and consumers alike push for cleaner beauty and sun care.

“The EWG Reviewed recognition is more than a seal,” the company said. “It’s validation of our mission: to protect people and the planet with science that doesn’t compromise.”

What Comes Next

Industry observers expect Vizor’s innovation to ripple through the personal care sector. Sunscreen and skincare brands now have a verified, high-performance mineral option that marries efficacy with sustainability—a combination many have long sought but struggled to achieve.

With its breakthrough SPF technology and EWG Reviewed status, Vizor has set a new global benchmark for what mineral UV protection can be.