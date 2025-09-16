DMR News

XTAR Launches VX2 Pro: The Dual-Slot Smart Charger That Puts You in Control

XTAR, a global leader in innovative battery and charging solutions, today unveiled the VX2 Pro Smart Charger. Designed for both enthusiasts and professionals, the VX2 Pro combines cutting-edge versatility, safety, and control in a compact dual-slot design—giving users the ability to charge, test, and manage multiple battery types with unprecedented flexibility.

Core Functions: The Dual Master, Charge Your Way

The VX2 Pro supports 3.6/3.7V Li-ion, 1.2V NiMH, 1.5V Li-ion, and 3.2V LiFePO4 batteries, with each slot operating independently. Users can run different functions for different batteries simultaneously—no waiting, no interference. Whether charging, testing, or adjusting storage voltage, the VX2 Pro handles it all in parallel.

Smarter Charging, Smarter Care

  • Smart Charging: Automatically detects battery type and applies the optimal charging algorithm, ensuring 100% safe, complete charges.
  • Capacity Test: Measures actual capacity (mAh/mWh), providing transparent insights into battery health.
  • Smarter Storage: VX2 Pro is the first charger to support storage mode for 1.5V Li-ion batteries—intelligently adjusting cells to the optimal voltage to reduce self-discharge, slow aging, and extend battery life.
  • NiMH Refresh: Restores lost capacity in aging NiMH batteries, extending usable life.
  • Fast Discharge: Enables quick performance assessments and routine maintenance.
  • Internal Resistance Check: Gives a deeper view of cell condition, empowering smarter maintenance decisions.

Designed for Power and Precision

In addition to its core functions, the VX2 Pro is built with USB-C 3A input for fast, efficient charging and supports QC/PD fast-charge protocols for higher performance. A high-contrast HTN display clearly shows real-time charging status and test results. Safety features, including overcharge, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection, plus soft-start technology, deliver reliability and peace of mind.

The XTAR Legacy

Since 2006, XTAR has been at the forefront of lithium-ion battery and smart charging technology. Trusted by outdoor professionals, electronics hobbyists, and technical experts worldwide, XTAR is known for pushing boundaries in innovation while keeping products practical and user-friendly. The VX2 Pro continues this tradition, representing the perfect balance of power, safety, and simplicity.

Community Excitement

Early discussions within the enthusiast community have already generated excitement. On BudgetLightForum, users have described the VX2 Pro as “a multi-function charger designed for people who want more features without unnecessary complexity.” With its mix of advanced diagnostics and intuitive operation, the VX2 Pro is set to become a go-to tool for serious battery management.

Availability and Pricing

The XTAR VX2 Pro is now available through XTAR’s official website and authorized distributors worldwide. Pricing ranges from USD 29.99 to 32.99, depending on plug specification. 

Learn more about the VX2 Pro here: https://www.xtar.cc/product/xtar-vx2-pro-charger

Closing Statement

With the VX2 Pro, XTAR delivers more than just a charger—it provides a complete battery health management system. By combining charging, testing, and storage functions into one dual-slot device, the VX2 Pro redefines what users can expect from a compact, professional-grade charger.

For professionals, hobbyists, and anyone who demands more from their batteries, the VX2 Pro is the new standard.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

