Sisterhood Supplements Announces Empowering Support for Perimenopause and Menopause

A New Approach to Perimenopause Support

Sisterhood Supplements is tackling an issue that affects millions of women yet is often misunderstood and dismissed, the early signs and symptoms of perimenopause. Founded by Kami Muramoto, the brand was born from Muramoto’s personal struggles with perimenopause, where she found the available solutions to be inadequate or generic.

“Perimenopause can begin as early as the mid-30s, and many of the early symptoms often go unnoticed,” says Muramoto. “I created Sisterhood Supplements to help women understand what’s happening to their bodies and provide a safe, natural way to feel better during this challenging time.”

Women going through perimenopause experience a variety of symptoms, including sleep disruption, brain fog, mood swings, weight changes, and anxiety. Unfortunately, many of these symptoms are often mistaken for other conditions, and as Muramoto’s own experience shows, women are frequently misdiagnosed or dismissed.

Breaking the Silence Around Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a natural stage of life, yet most women are unprepared for its onset. Common signs such as insomnia, irritability, hot flashes, and changes in libido often begin in a woman’s mid-30s. According to Muramoto, this lack of awareness and preparedness is a significant barrier. “100% of women will go through menopause if they live long enough, yet most of us are unprepared and unsupported,” she explains.

Despite the growing awareness about women’s health, traditional treatments often fail to address the root causes of these symptoms. Studies show that about 66% of women seeking help for perimenopause symptoms are prescribed SSRIs (antidepressants), even though depression is likely not the underlying issue. This points to a larger issue with how perimenopause is understood by healthcare providers and the lack of effective, holistic options for women.

Science-Backed Solutions for Perimenopause

Sisterhood Supplements provides a different approach to managing the symptoms of perimenopause. The company’s product line includes Calm Nights, Brain Fog & Energy, and Hormone Balance, each designed to address the specific struggles women face as their hormones fluctuate. The formulations are vegan, non-GMO, and created using science-backed ingredients, including ashwagandha, maca root, lion’s mane, and magnesium bisglycinate.

These ingredients were carefully selected for their proven benefits in reducing stress, supporting cognitive function, improving sleep quality, and balancing hormones. Rather than using generic blends, Sisterhood Supplements offers targeted solutions designed specifically for women in midlife. This focus on tailored products is what sets Sisterhood Supplements apart in a market flooded with one-size-fits-all solutions.

Empowering Women Through Education and Community

Sisterhood Supplements is more than just a product line, it’s a movement. Muramoto is passionate about starting a conversation and normalizing the challenges women face during perimenopause and menopause. “Sisterhood Supplements was built on one core belief: to provide the support every woman deserves,” says Muramoto.

The company is committed to educating women on the realities of perimenopause and offering a community of support. Through their platform, they not only provide high-quality supplements but also resources and information that empower women to take control of their health during this stage of life.

“Many women go through perimenopause feeling like they are alone, and that’s exactly what we want to change. It’s time we break the silence,” Muramoto adds.

A Movement Beyond Supplements

While other brands may focus solely on supplements, Sisterhood Supplements is dedicated to building a movement. Muramoto’s goal is to create a space where women feel heard, supported, and empowered, a place where they don’t have to hide the struggles they face but can instead embrace this transformative stage of life with confidence.

Through education, community, and natural solutions, Sisterhood Supplements is helping women feel like themselves again. As Muramoto puts it, “We don’t just want to sell supplements; we want to change the way women are supported during perimenopause and menopause.”

Sisterhood Supplements Recognized for Excellence

In 2025, Sisterhood Supplements LLC was honored with the prestigious Best Perimenopause Supplement Brand in the U.S. award by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition celebrates the company’s unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, vegan, and science-backed supplements tailored specifically to women navigating perimenopause and menopause. This prestigious award underscores Sisterhood Supplements’ dedication not only to providing effective products but also to creating a supportive, empowering environment for women during this transformative stage of life.

About Sisterhood Supplements

Founded by Kami Muramoto, Sisterhood Supplements was created to address the unique needs of women in perimenopause and menopause. After experiencing her own struggles with this stage of life, Muramoto was inspired to offer safe, science-backed, and effective natural products that truly support women’s well-being. The brand’s mission is to provide targeted solutions for common symptoms like insomnia, brain fog, and hormonal imbalance, while also fostering a community of empowerment and education.

Sisterhood Supplements is committed to helping women feel supported, informed, and confident as they navigate these changes in their live

