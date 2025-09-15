NuNorm Announces Revolution in Men’s Grooming with AIPowered Tools

NuNorm: The Leader in Men’s Grooming Innovation

NuNorm, an award-winning men’s grooming brand, is at the forefront of changing the way men approach personal care. With a mission rooted in self-expression and confidence, NuNorm is not just about cosmetics,it’s about empowering men to embrace their authentic selves through products specifically designed for their unique needs. Founded by Jeff Lau, the brand has already gained recognition for its groundbreaking approach, winning prestigious awards in its first year, including the Esquire and AskMen Awards, and a nomination for the Pure Beauty Global Awards.

The company’s story began with an intimate and personal inspiration: Jeff’s son, Quincy, who confidently expressed himself with makeup from a young age. This sparked Jeff’s vision to create a grooming line that addressed the specific skincare needs of men, from oiliness and large pores to patchy facial hair. What started as a response to a gap in the market has now blossomed into a movement that challenges traditional views of masculinity and selfcare.

A Commitment to Breaking Stigmas

For years, grooming products have been marketed primarily to women, with few options tailored specifically to men. NuNorm challenges this paradigm, offering products formulated, tested, and approved by men for men. “Regardless of gender, we want to change the outdated perception that beauty is exclusively for women and help men feel empowered with high-quality makeup products catered to them,” says Jeff Lau, Founder of NuNorm.

The company’s ethos is to make selfcare accessible, stigmafree, and effective. “Our mission is simple: to help men show up as their most confident selves, whether that’s for a big meeting, a date, or just a better start to the day,” Jeff continues. NuNorm is not about making men “look made up”; it’s about enabling them to feel like the best version of themselves.

Clinical Results and AIPowered Tools for Confidence

NuNorm’s products have been clinically tested with over 400 men, showing a greater than 90% satisfaction rate in areas like hydration, shine control, and ease of use. The brand is committed to delivering results that work, rather than just marketing fluff. This is evident in the company’s innovative use of technology, such as its AIpowered Shade Finder Tool.

The Shade Finder is a gamechanger in the industry. By offering a virtual tryon experience, it helps men confidently select the perfect products for their skin tone, ensuring a natural look every time. The tool has boosted site engagement by 40%, showing how technology is transforming the grooming experience.

Sustainability and Social Impact at the Core

NuNorm also takes sustainability seriously. From FSCcertified packaging and PCR materials to biodegradable wipes and recycled leather travel bags, the brand is committed to reducing its environmental impact. This commitment extends beyond the products themselves; NuNorm donates 2% of its profits to organizations supporting men’s mental health, ensuring that their impact reaches further than just the grooming aisle.

OnlineBased and Empowering Men Everywhere

As a fully online-based brand, NuNorm has created a platform where men can explore selfcare with confidence, without the overwhelm or stigma of walking down the beauty aisle in a store. “We’re helping men enter the grooming scene without the overwhelm or stigma of the beauty aisle,” says Lau. “NuNorm is more than products; it’s a movement to make men’s selfcare effortless, inclusive, and accessible anywhere.”

The convenience of online shopping, combined with AI-driven tools and a supportive community, allows men to embrace grooming on their own terms. “We built NuNorm online so that men can explore grooming with confidence, comfort, and community,” says Jeff.

The Future of Men’s Grooming

NuNorm’s mission is far from over. The brand’s focus is on continued innovation, whether through developing more effective products or exploring new ways to engage and educate men about selfcare. “What we really want to convey to men is that this is a product specifically designed for them,” Jeff explains. “It’s been reformulated many times because we wanted the perfect formula with the right ingredients that address men’s very specific skin issues.”

Looking ahead, NuNorm is excited to continue pushing boundaries in the men’s grooming space, expanding its product line, and creating a future where highquality, effective grooming products are the norm for every man.

About NuNorm

NuNorm is an award-winning men’s grooming brand redefining the concept of masculinity in the beauty industry. Founded by Jeff Lau, the brand is committed to creating premium, clinically tested products that cater to the specific skincare needs of men. With innovations like the AIpowered Shade Finder Tool, sustainable packaging, and a mission to donate 2% of profits to men’s mental health, NuNorm is more than just a grooming brand,it’s a movement. NuNorm is committed to empowering men to look and feel their best, with effortless, undetectable solutions for selfcare.

Media Contact



Jeff Lau

NuNorm

Email: hello@nunorm.com

Website: NuNorm

Instagram: @mynunorm

TikTok: @mynunorm

YouTube: @mynunorm

