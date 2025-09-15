Upper Echelon Capital Achieves 5 Million in Business Financing Approvals

From Car Sales to Financial Solutions

Three years ago, Oyetunde Fakeye left a successful career as a top salesperson at Vroom to establish Upper Echelon Capital. At 26, Fakeye has built a financial consulting company that has served more than 100,000 clients nationwide, specializing in banking history restoration, credit repair, and business funding access.

“Many people are denied opportunities because of bad credit or poor banking history,” said Fakeye. “We help them turn that around by providing clear guidance and personalized strategies that actually work.”

The company distinguishes itself as the only firm in its sector offering comprehensive banking history restoration services, enabling clients to reestablish relationships with traditional banking institutions. This unique approach addresses a critical gap for individuals who have been limited to alternative banking options due to ChexSystems or Early Warning Services flags.

Innovation Through Technology and Education

Upper Echelon Capital has developed an interactive funding map that shows potential clients specific banks for funding opportunities and their requirements. This transparency in the funding process has contributed to the company’s ability to secure over $5 million in business financing approvals for clients in 2024 alone.

The company’s credit repair division has achieved measurable results, removing more than $10 million in debt from consumer credit reports across the United States this year. These services focus on helping aspiring business owners improve their financial standing to access capital for their ventures. The process includes challenging errors on credit reports, building positive payment histories, and implementing proven strategies to improve credit scores.

Beyond direct client services, Upper Echelon Capital provides mentorship to other credit repair companies, teaching them operational strategies and scaling techniques. The company offers one-on-one credit consultations, comprehensive guides on credit building, and strategies for qualifying for bank funding. This educational component has helped establish Upper Echelon Capital as a thought leader in the financial services space.

Addressing Market Needs and Client Success

The company’s comprehensive approach addresses multiple financial challenges simultaneously. While many firms focus solely on credit repair or business funding, Upper Echelon Capital recognizes that these issues are interconnected. By offering banking restoration alongside credit repair and funding services, the company provides a complete solution for clients rebuilding their financial lives.

Client success stories demonstrate the impact of this integrated approach. Business owners who previously faced repeated funding denials due to banking history issues have successfully secured term loans and lines of credit after working with Upper Echelon Capital. The company’s services extend beyond traditional business funding to include private lending solutions, ensuring clients have multiple pathways to capital access.

Projected Growth and Expansion

Since its launch, Upper Echelon Capital has generated six-figure annual revenue and projects reaching a seven-figure valuation by 2026. The company operates from its Houston headquarters at 17350 State Highway 249 while serving clients nationwide through digital platforms and remote consultations available 24/7.

“Credit shouldn’t be something people are afraid of,” Fakeye explained. “With the right tools and support, anyone can take control of their finances and build a stronger financial future.”

About Upper Echelon Capital

Upper Echelon Capital was founded to help individuals and businesses overcome financial barriers through funding access, credit repair, and banking restoration services. The company focuses on providing trusted expertise and personalized strategies to help clients build stronger financial futures.

