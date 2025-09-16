First Box Girder of Section 6 of Shijiazhuang-Xiongan Railway Successfully Cast

The first box girder at the Chang’an Girder Fabrication Yard of Section 6 of the Shijiazhuang-Xiongan Railway (Shixiong Railway), constructed by China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group, was successfully cast. This marks the project’s official entry into a new phase of upper structure construction for bridges, laying a solid foundation for the overall advancement of the Shijiazhuang-Xiongan Railway.

The project is located in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, with a main line length of 14.109 kilometers. Its main engineering structures include 3 bridges, namely the Hutuo River Grand Bridge, the Shixiong-Shiji Upper Connecting Line Bridge, and the Shixiong-Shiji Lower Connecting Line Bridge. Among them, the Chang’an Girder Fabrication Yard covers an area of 162 mu (approximately 108,000 square meters) and undertakes the tasks of manufacturing, transporting, and erecting 543 box girders for this section, including 267 double-track box girders and 276 single-track box girders.

The first girder completed this time has a length of 40.6 meters, a span of 39.3 meters, and a casting volume of 370 cubic meters. The project team adopted a construction method of oblique sectioning and horizontal layering for continuous casting, while simultaneously carrying out symmetrical concrete pouring. This effectively avoided problems such as significant height differences on the concrete surface and internal formwork deviation, ensuring the casting quality of the girder body.

To ensure the smooth completion of the first girder casting, the construction project team of China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group made careful preparations, thoroughly implemented the construction requirements for the “New-Quality Shijiazhuang-Xiongan Railway”, and conducted a large amount of detailed and solid work in terms of technology, management, and personnel. During the casting process, strict control was exercised over key links such as raw material quality, steel bar processing and binding, formwork installation, concrete pouring and vibration, and refined management was applied to each construction procedure. The project team organized multiple technical handovers and training sessions to improve the technical proficiency and quality awareness of construction personnel, ensuring the safety and orderliness of the construction process.

As a main intercity passenger railway line in the Beijing-Xiongan-Baoding-Shijiazhuang corridor, the Shijiazhuang-Xiongan Railway directly fills the key gap in the high-speed railway network in the central and western regions of Hebei Province. Upon completion, the project will further improve the road network structure of the “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei on Track”, break down inter-regional transportation barriers, realize efficient connectivity between core cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and surrounding towns, facilitate the upgrade of regional transportation from “single-point connection” to “network interconnection”, and provide solid transportation support for regional economic and social development.

Zhao zi qi Sun mao fu