Huepar Partners with NIACC to Equip Next Generation of Building Trades Professionals with Advanced Laser Technology

Huepar, a global leader in accessible, professional-grade laser measurement tools, today announced a strategic partnership with North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), a nationally recognized institution. This collaboration was officially launched on September 5, when students in the Building Trades program received a donation of Huepar’s advanced laser leveling technology, directly integrating industry-standard tools into their vocational training.

In the rapidly evolving construction industry, the gap between traditional training methods and the demands of a modern job site is a critical challenge. Many educational programs face budgetary constraints that limit their ability to acquire the latest equipment, leaving students to learn on outdated tools. This partnership directly addresses that issue, bridging the gap by equipping NIACC’s classrooms and workshops with the high-precision laser levels that professionals rely on daily. The initiative ensures that students graduate not only with foundational knowledge but also with practical experience using cutting-edge technology, making them more competitive and job-ready from day one.

The partnership provides a comprehensive suite of Huepar laser levels for student use, allowing them to master modern techniques for leveling, alignment, and layout applications. The collaboration also establishes a formal relationship with Gregg Helmich, a respected instructor in the NIACC Building Trades program. This aspect of the partnership will foster a direct line of communication between industry innovation and classroom instruction.

“This partnership is a direct reflection of our founding mission: to place high-quality tools into the hands of those who build our world,” said Lynn Li, Founder of Huepar. “We view this as the beginning of a long-term commitment to NIACC. Our goal is to continuously provide the program with our latest products and technologies and to work together with the college to develop new methods of educational support. By investing in students at a nationally recognized institution like NIACC, we are investing in the future of the construction industry and ensuring the next generation of professionals can work with greater precision and efficiency from day one.”

By embedding state-of-the-art technology into its curriculum, NIACC reinforces its commitment to providing world-class vocational education. This collaboration enhances the learning environment and supports the local and regional economy by producing a highly skilled workforce trained on the tools of the trade. It serves as a model for how industry leaders and educational institutions can work together to foster innovation and empower future professionals.

About Huepar

Since 2013, Huepar has been committed to the principle that quality doesn’t have to be expensive. Founded by veteran engineer Lynn Li, the company specializes in manufacturing top-notch laser measuring tools, making professional-grade technology accessible to a wider audience. With a presence in over 130 countries and a focus on strict quality control and continuous improvement, Huepar provides reliable and precise tools for professionals and DIY enthusiasts worldwide.