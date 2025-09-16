DMR News

Right Deck of Yisai Yellow River Grand Bridge on Daqing Highway Successfully Closed

Sep 16, 2025

The mid-span of the right deck of the Yisai Yellow River Grand Bridge – a key control project of the Daqing Highway project constructed by China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group – was successfully closed. This marks a major breakthrough in the construction of the bridge’s main structure and lays a solid foundation for the full-line opening of Daqing Highway to traffic.

As the “throat project” of Daqing Highway, the Yisai Yellow River Grand Bridge spans the main stream of the Yellow River, with a total length of 468 meters. The main bridge adopts a (90+160+90)-meter prestressed concrete continuous box girder design with variable cross-sections. Among them, the mid-span closure is the most difficult and technically demanding key link in the entire bridge construction, facing multiple challenges such as complex hydrogeological conditions in the Yellow River Basin, high risks of high-altitude operations, and strict requirements for precision control.

To ensure the smooth progress of the construction, the project team made advance plans, conducted scientific deployment, and formulated a detailed construction plan. During the construction preparation phase, technical personnel used BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology for modeling and simulation, finite element analysis, and other methods to accurately calculate key indicators such as temperature deformation, stress distribution, and alignment control during the closure segment construction. They strictly followed the principles of “precision monitoring, symmetric pouring, and dynamic adjustment”, used a bridge monitoring system to track the beam deformation data in real time, and applied intelligent temperature control technology to control the concrete pouring temperature, so as to avoid beam cracking caused by temperature stress. Meanwhile, in response to potential risks such as Yellow River water level fluctuations and strong winds, the project team established an emergency rescue team, reserved emergency materials in advance, and remained on standby 24 hours a day to ensure that both construction safety and quality meet the standards.

Daqing Highway is an important connecting line in Qinghai Province’s planned “Three Vertical, Four Horizontal, and Ten Connecting Lines” and “Six Vertical, Nine Horizontal, and Twenty Connecting Lines” trunk highway networks, and connects with the already completed and opened Chuanda Expressway. After completion, it will further enhance the radiating and driving functions of national expressways such as the Beijing-Tibet Expressway, and is of great significance for deepening and improving the planning of Qinghai Province’s expressway network and realizing the connection between national key highways and local main highways.

