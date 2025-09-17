Shava Books Announces Award-Winning Launch of Roy Waugh’s The Manifestation Frequency

Introduction to Roy Waugh and The Manifestation Frequency

Award-winning author, vocalist, and motivational speaker Roy Waugh has spent over three decades inspiring audiences through radio, television, and live performances. Now recognized as Best Inspirational Indie Author in the US (2025) and Best Breakout Author of 2025, Waugh brings his dynamic presence and depth of experience to the page.

His debut book, The Manifestation Frequency: Hidden Ancient Secrets Revealed to Awaken the Power Within, is already making waves. Blending neuroscience, psychology, and timeless spiritual wisdom, the book goes beyond surface-level inspiration to deliver actionable tools that empower readers to rewire their minds, shift energy patterns, and manifest the lives they truly desire.

The Bridge Between Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science

Where most manifestation books stop at wishful thinking, Roy Waugh offers something radically different. The Manifestation Frequency bridges timeless wisdom with cutting-edge science, showing how thought, word, and vibration are not just lofty ideas but measurable forces that shape reality.

Drawing on neuroscience, psychology, and cross-faith spiritual traditions, Waugh demonstrates how readers can intentionally harness these tools with clarity and precision. His unique background as a performer and motivational speaker brings these principles to life, blending emotional resonance with practical guidance that empowers readers to create real, lasting transformation.

The Book’s Timely Relevance

In a world marked by uncertainty, people are searching for more than fleeting motivation—they are seeking proven ways to create lasting change. The Manifestation Frequency meets that need, offering strategies rooted in both scientific research and ancient practices that transcend cultural boundaries.

“Manifestation isn’t just about hoping or wishing,” Waugh explains. “It’s about rewiring the brain, shifting energy patterns, and aligning with the frequencies of the universe.”

At its core, the book delivers a blueprint for resilience, faith, and creative power—timely tools for anyone ready to step into their full potential and live with intention, even in uncertain times.

Performance, Transformation, and Practical Application

What sets Roy Waugh apart is his ability to merge inspiration with application. With over 30 years as a performer, he knows how to capture attention and move people on a deep emotional level. That gift translates powerfully onto the page.

In The Manifestation Frequency, Waugh blends storytelling, science, and spiritual truth into a compelling narrative that makes complex ideas accessible and actionable. Each chapter equips readers with tools to break limiting beliefs, embody resilience, and activate their creative power. The result is not just a book of theory, but a practical guide for transformation—designed to spark real, lasting change in the lives of its readers.

Recent Award Recognition

Adding to the momentum surrounding his debut release, Roy Waugh has been recognized as the Best Inspirational Indie Author in the US of 2025 by Best of Best Review. Best of Best Review . This award, presented by a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry, highlights Waugh’s influence as an author whose work continues to inspire and empower readers across the nation.

Further cementing his rising impact, Waugh was also honored as Best Breakout Author of 2025—a testament to his ability to captivate new audiences with both authenticity and depth. In addition, his debut book earned a coveted 5-Star Review from Readers’ Favorite, one of the most trusted voices in independent book reviews, affirming the work’s resonance and excellence in the literary marketplace.

About Roy Waugh and The Manifestation Frequency

The Manifestation Frequency: Hidden Ancient Secrets Revealed to Awaken the Power Within is Roy Waugh’s debut book—and it is already gaining critical acclaim, including a coveted 5-Star Review from Readers’ Favorite. The book draws on neuroscience, psychology, and timeless spiritual teachings to offer a holistic, practical guide to manifestation.

Far more than surface-level inspiration, it empowers readers to align their thoughts, words, and vibrations with their highest potential. Through actionable tools, vivid storytelling, and scientific insight, Waugh equips readers to dismantle limiting beliefs, embrace resilience, and intentionally create the lives they envision. This unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern science makes The Manifestation Frequency a refreshing and transformative addition to the personal development genre.

About Roy Waugh

Roy Waugh is an award-winning author, motivational speaker, and recording artist with over three decades of experience inspiring audiences on stage, radio, and television. Recently honored as Best Inspirational Indie Author in the US (2025) and Best Breakout Author of 2025, he has quickly established himself as a bold new voice in the self-help and spirituality space.

Through his debut work, The Manifestation Frequency, Waugh shares his lifelong passion for bridging science and spirit, offering readers real tools for transformation. His approach—grounded in neuroscience, psychology, multi-faith spiritual wisdom, and personal experience—reflects his core belief: that anything is possible if you just believe.

Media Contact:

Roy Waugh

Artist/Author, The Manifestation Frequency

Email: roywaugh@yahoo.com , shavabooks@yahoo.com

Website: RoyWaugh.com

