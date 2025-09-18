DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

PayPal Adds One-Time Link Payments, Shareable Over Text

ByHilary Ong

Sep 18, 2025

PayPal Adds One-Time Link Payments, Shareable Over Text

PayPal users can now send or receive money through one-time shareable links. These links can be shared across messaging apps, emails, or chats and automatically expire after 10 days of inactivity.

The feature is rolling out today in the U.S. and will expand to the U.K., Italy, and other countries later this month.

To use the feature, users can go to the Send/Request tab in the PayPal app, select “send and request money with a link,” enter the amount, and then share the generated link. Notes can also be added to explain the purpose of the transfer.

Recipients simply tap the link and complete the payment through the PayPal app or website. If the link remains unused for 10 days, it will no longer work.

Crypto Expansion on PayPal

Alongside payment links, PayPal confirmed that crypto transfers will soon be available to U.S. users. Supported assets will include Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and other stablecoins. These can be sent between PayPal, Venmo, and compatible digital wallets worldwide.

These updates come after PayPal announced PayPal World, a cross-platform system designed to link major global wallets and payment networks. When it launches later this year, it will connect systems such as Mercado Pago in Latin America, India’s UPI, China’s Weixin Pay, Venmo, and PayPal itself.

Author’s Opinion

PayPal’s shareable links are a small but clever addition. For people who don’t want to bother with entering details or scanning QR codes, a simple link makes payments easier in group settings, casual splits, or quick one-off transactions. The bigger story, though, is PayPal’s steady shift into crypto and cross-platform payments. If executed properly, PayPal could become the bridge between traditional finance and decentralized payments, something its competitors haven’t quite nailed yet.

Featured image credit: Muhammad Asyfaul via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Microsoft to Automatically Install Copilot App on Windows Next Month
Sep 18, 2025 Dayne Lee
Australia Advises Social Media Platforms Against Universal Age Verification
Sep 18, 2025 Hilary Ong
Snap Launches Snap OS 2.0 With Built-In Browser and WebXR Features
Sep 18, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801