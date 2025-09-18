DMR News

Alphabet Joins $3 Trillion Club as Fourth Company to Hit Milestone

Hilary Ong

Sep 18, 2025

Alphabet Joins $3 Trillion Club as Fourth Company to Hit Milestone

Alphabet has joined the small group of companies with a $3 trillion market capitalization. Shares of the Google parent company surged more than 4% on Monday, closing with a valuation of $3.05 trillion. The company now sits alongside Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in this exclusive tier.

Antitrust Ruling Boost

The rally followed an antitrust ruling earlier this month that came in far lighter than investors had feared. The U.S. Department of Justice had pushed for Google to divest its Chrome browser after a court determined it held an illegal monopoly in search and related advertising. But Judge Amit Mehta rejected the harshest proposed penalties, sending Alphabet stock to record highs. President Donald Trump congratulated the company, calling it “a very good day.”

Twenty Years After the IPO

The milestone arrives two decades after Google’s IPO and just over a decade after the creation of Alphabet as its holding company. Since taking over as CEO in 2019, Sundar Pichai has navigated regulatory battles in the U.S. and Europe, while also steering Google through the rising competition of the AI era.

The emergence of AI rivals such as OpenAI and Perplexity has put pressure on Google’s dominance but also strengthened its argument in the antitrust case that it faces real competition. Much of Alphabet’s future now depends on Gemini, its flagship AI suite, which the company hopes will secure its position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence market.

Author’s Opinion

Alphabet hitting $3 trillion is impressive, but the harder part comes next. AI rivals are moving fast, and regulators are not going away. Google has the scale, talent, and technology stack to defend its turf, but history shows that no tech giant stays on top forever without reinvention. The company’s ability to turn Gemini into a true consumer and enterprise product — not just a lab project — may decide whether this milestone is a peak or just another stepping stone.

Featured image credit: Maurizio Pesce via Flickr

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

