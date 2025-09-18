DMR News

Braden Business Systems Honored with 2025 MSP Executive of the Year Award.

Sep 18, 2025

– Braden Business Systems today announced that CEO and Managing Partner Erik Braden has been named the 2025 MSP Executive of the Year by Channel Futures. The award recognizes executives who exemplify transformative leadership in the technology services sector, further cementing Braden’s reputation as a strategic partner, driving measurable outcomes for clients across industries.

This distinction arrives on the heels of Braden’s top placement on the MSP 501 list, the most respected global benchmark for managed service providers. Together, these recognitions highlight Braden’s evolution from a regional office technology provider into a nationally ranked MSP (Managed IT Service Provider) known for excellence in IT services, cybersecurity, and managed print solutions.

“While I am honored by this award, the credit truly belongs to the entire Braden team,” said Erik Braden, CEO and Managing Partner. “Our success has been built on collective vision, relentless execution, and a culture of accountability and innovation. This recognition validates not just our growth strategy rooted in service from the heart, but our mission to deliver technology that drives business forward.”

The MSP Executive of the Year Award evaluates leaders across six categories:

  • Business Performance & Strategic Vision
  • Transformational Leadership
  • Organizational Excellence & Culture
  • Market Leadership & Industry Impact
  • Community & Societal Contribution
  • Technology Vision & Innovation

Under Erik Braden’s leadership, Braden Business Systems has:

  • Achieved record revenue growth and expanded recurring service offerings
  • Built a 98% client retention rate and industry-leading customer satisfaction scores
  • Transformed into a nationally recognized MSP, ranking as #1 in Indiana & Chicagoland and #116 nationally
  • Expanded its cybersecurity and AI-driven solutions to address emerging client needs

Channel Futures General Manager Kelly Danziger praised the significance of the award, stating: “Making the MSP 501 isn’t just about metrics; it reflects true leadership, vision, and the ability to create meaningful outcomes for customers. Braden joins an elite group of MSPs shaping the future of technology services worldwide.”

For more than 35 years, Braden Business Systems has been defined by innovation, reliability, and community impact, serving clients in industries such as healthcare, education, financial services, and manufacturing. The company continues to invest in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation strategies that enable organizations to scale confidently in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Braden Business Systems
Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana near Indianapolis, Braden aims to be the single and best provider for office equipment and Managed IT services. 

Braden has earned a global MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services; the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer service. Braden has also been recognized on the Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list; named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titans of the Industry – Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden has also received the Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider Award, reached the Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer level and bestowed the ENX Magazine Elite Dealer status.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Channel Futures 

Channel Futures is the premier media and events organization serving the technology and communications industry. Known for its MSP 501 rankings, Channel Partners provides critical insights, industry-leading content, and strategic events that connect technology providers and business professionals worldwide.

