Xbox App on PC Adds Support for Steam Games

Microsoft is rolling out a major update to its Xbox app for PC and handheld devices, aiming to centralize access to games across different platforms. The app will now display all installed games, even if they were purchased from third-party stores.

Supported storefronts include Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Battle.net, alongside Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and the Xbox library. Early testing has shown partial compatibility with the EA App and Ubisoft Connect, though results have been inconsistent.

How It Works

The redesigned interface labels each title with its originating store, allowing players to launch directly from the Xbox app. Users can control which libraries appear by toggling them on or off in Settings > Library & Extensions.

Jason Beaumont, VP of Experiences at Xbox, explained:

“When you install a game from a supported PC storefront, it automatically appears in ‘My Library’ within the Xbox PC app, as well as the ‘Most Recent’ list in the sidebar, so you can jump back into your favorite games with just a click.”

New Features Beyond Games

The upgrade also introduces My apps, a tab that consolidates third-party apps and storefronts into one hub. For instance, users can launch Steam directly from the Xbox app when checking ongoing sales.

Later this month, cloud-playable games will integrate into the system, enabling players to start on one device and continue on another. This continuity feature, called Jump back in, will appear on the app’s home screen.

Author’s Opinion This move by Microsoft is a smart attempt to make the Xbox app the go-to launcher for PC gaming. Many players dislike juggling multiple apps, and Microsoft is capitalizing on that frustration. If the company nails consistency with third-party stores and ensures smooth cloud syncing, this could become the most convenient gaming hub yet. Still, its success will depend on whether gamers trust Microsoft to keep improving the app instead of letting it stagnate like some past projects.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.