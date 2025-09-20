PS5 Update Makes It Much Easier to Switch Controllers to Your Other Gadgets

Your PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro is getting a new update that will make it significantly easier to switch controllers between multiple devices. While you have been able to use PS5 controllers with other gadgets since the console’s launch, you previously had to manually reconnect each time you switched. This new update now allows both the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers to be paired with up to four devices simultaneously. You can now connect the controller to your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other gadgets, then switch back to your PlayStation console without a lengthy reconnection process.

Introducing the Power Saver Mode

The update also includes a new Power Saver mode for the console. This feature is designed to “scale back performance as needed to reduce power consumption.” Rumors suggest that Sony is introducing this feature to prepare for a future handheld console that would save energy when playing remotely.

The Power Saver mode is a per-title feature, and you can toggle it on and off for each game. You will know when the mode is active thanks to an icon that appears in the console’s control center. To turn it off, you can go to Settings > System > Power Saving, and deselect Use Power Saver for each title. For now, only a few first-party games support the feature. The first two titles are Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5. The upcoming title Ghost of Yotei, which launches on October 2nd, will also support the feature.

What The Author Thinks These updates are more than just quality-of-life improvements; they are a strategic move by Sony to position the PlayStation ecosystem as the central hub for gamers, regardless of the device they are using. The easy controller-switching feature encourages users to keep their PS5 controllers connected to their other gadgets, while the Power Saver mode, especially with rumors of a handheld console, suggests a broader vision to conserve battery and energy for a multi-device gaming future. This is a clever way for Sony to expand its presence beyond the console itself and into the broader world of mobile and PC gaming, securing its relevance in a rapidly evolving market.

Featured image credit: Daniel ZH via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.