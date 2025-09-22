DMR News

ASMED Surgical Center Marks 20,000th FUE Procedure AmidGlobal Hair Restoration Growth

Sep 22, 2025

ASMED Surgical Center today announced the successful completion of its 20,000th Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure, marking a historic achievement in the clinic’s two-decade history. The milestone demonstrates the facility’s global reputation for surgical excellence and innovation in minimally invasive hair restoration.

A Milestone in Hair Restoration

Founded in 2001 by Dr. Koray Erdoğan, ASMED has built a reputation as a pioneering medical facility specializing in advanced FUE hair transplantation. The clinic’s milestone reflects both long-term commitment to clinical innovation and growing worldwide demand for natural, minimally invasive hair restoration solutions.

Dr. Erdoğan has pioneered technologies such as KE-Bot, KE-Photo, and K.E.E.P., designed to bring precision, consistency, and objective measurement into hair transplantation planning and documentation. These tools have enhanced the quality and reliability of procedures, reinforcing ASMED’s role as a leader in technological integration.

Technological Leadership with Sequential FUE

A central factor in ASMED’s achievement is the adoption of the Sequential FUE technique, developed by Dr. Erdoğan. This internationally recognized method has improved extraction accuracy, reduced healing times, and produced more consistent patient outcomes.

“Reaching 20,000 FUE procedures marks a milestone in the global adoption of minimally invasive hair restoration techniques,” said Dr. Koray Erdoğan, Founder of ASMED. “We remain committed to refining surgical methods, training professionals, and contributing to the evolution of hair restoration worldwide.”

Commitment to Training and Knowledge Sharing

Beyond clinical practice, ASMED prioritizes professional education and knowledge transfer. The clinic organizes workshops, training sessions, and international conferences to share best practices with medical professionals. Notably, ASMED is among the few institutions officially authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Health to conduct certified hair transplantation training programs.

Looking Ahead

With the global hair restoration market expanding rapidly, ASMED plans to further invest in research, technology, and training programs. The clinic’s long-term vision includes expanding access to advanced techniques while supporting the evolving needs and standards of the hair restoration industry.

About ASMED Surgical Center

Founded by Dr. Koray Erdoğan in 2001, ASMED Surgical Center is a globally recognized medical facility specializing in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplantation. Known for pioneering the Sequential FUE technique, ASMED has treated patients from more than 50 countries and continues to advance surgical innovation, education, and training in hair restoration.

For more information, visit: https://www.hairtransplantfue.org/about-asmed/dr-koray-erdogan

