Climate Change in the Classroom Announced by Robert W. Collin

Flourishing as the Goal of Climate Education

Robert W. Collin’s books are the only climate education or climate adaptation works to ever include the concept of Flourishing, a framework emphasized in Harvard’s research on human well-being. This idea goes beyond climate mitigation or resilience, positioning Flourishing as the end goal of his approach to climate education and adaptation.

Collin, a veteran educator, legal scholar, urban planner, social worker, and environmental justice advocate, has released Climate Change in the Classroom, a guide for integrating climate literacy into K–12 and higher education. Rather than requiring schools to overhaul existing curriculum standards, the book provides a multicultural framework that adapts to current lesson plans while addressing one of the most urgent issues of our time.

Practical Tools for Educators

Climate Change in the Classroom is structured as a step-by-step manual. Each chapter contains “Resource Clusters,” including:

Lesson plans, activities, and exercises for different grade levels

Case studies showing community climate responses

Simplified summaries of current climate research

Sources for funding school-based climate projects

Listings of climate-related career opportunities

“Climate education should not be a burden on teachers; it should be an opportunity to make learning more relevant, interactive, and empowering,” Collin notes.

Recognition and Audiobook Releases

Collin’s earlier book, The Climate Adaptation Generation: A Blueprint for the Future , was honored with the Evergreen Award for Climate Change Writing. That title is also scheduled for release as an audiobook in 2025.

Climate Change in the Classroom will follow with its own audiobook release in fall 2026, extending access to a broader audience of educators and learners.

Inclusive and Optimistic Framework

While climate change can feel overwhelming for students, Climate Change in the Classroom emphasizes adaptation and innovation. Drawing on Indigenous knowledge, localized practices, and intergenerational wisdom, the book demonstrates how solutions blend tradition with modern innovation.

This inclusive lens encourages students to recognize climate resilience as a shared human challenge, not only a scientific one.

Connecting Learning to Futures

The book links classroom activities to real-world career pathways in sustainability, renewable energy, environmental law, urban planning, and ecological research.

“Students shouldn’t just learn about climate change, they should see themselves as the problem-solvers of tomorrow,” Collin says. “And they should know that there’s a place for their skills in this work, whatever their passions may be.”

Building on Earlier Work

Climate Change in the Classroom was written before The Climate Adaptation Generation, reflecting Collin’s evolving commitment to climate education and adaptation planning. Together, the two works provide practical strategies grounded in both research and application, making them valuable resources for educators, policymakers, and community leaders.

Collin has also appeared on multiple podcasts discussing climate education and resilience. Most recently, he was featured in Season 2, Episode 48 of Climate Adaptation & Education , sharing insights from four decades in law, social work, and environmental planning.

Experience and Perspective

Collin’s career includes authoring the Encyclopedia of Sustainability and the first book on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as serving as an expert witness in environmental justice cases. His interdisciplinary background links classroom instruction with policy frameworks and community action strategies.

Climate Change Beyond Science Class

The book advocates for embedding climate education across disciplines, such as comparing events like the Dust Bowl with current droughts in history, analyzing environmental themes in novels and poetry in literature, calculating carbon footprints and energy use in mathematics, and creating works that communicate sustainability messages in art. By weaving climate topics into diverse subjects, students build critical thinking, creativity, and communication skills alongside environmental awareness.

Toward a Flourishing Future

Climate Change in the Classroom envisions a generation prepared with the knowledge, cultural awareness, and professional pathways needed to address climate challenges constructively. By centering education on Flourishing, the book reframes climate education as an optimistic path toward resilience, equity, and sustainability.

About Robert W. Collin

Robert W. Collin is an educator, legal scholar, urban planner, social worker, and environmental justice advocate with decades of interdisciplinary experience. He has authored the Encyclopedia of Sustainability, The Climate Adaptation Generation: A Blueprint for the Future, and other works exploring environmental policy and climate resilience. His newest title, Climate Change in the Classroom, will be released as an audiobook in fall 2026. Collin is recognized for bridging policy, education, and community action to address environmental challenges.

