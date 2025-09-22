Synido Announces the TempoKEY W25: A Revolutionary Wireless MIDI Controller Designed for Modern Music Creators

Synido, a leading innovator in musical instrument technology, is proud to announce the upcoming release of the TempoKEY W25 , a compact, feature-rich wireless MIDI controller engineered to streamline the music production workflow for producers, composers, and performers. Combining professional-grade hardware with intelligent software integration, the W25 is set to redefine portable music creation upon its release in September 2025.



Unleashing Creativity with Smart Features

The TempoKEY W25 is built to inspire. It features innovative Scale and Chord Modes that allow musicians to effortlessly experiment with harmonic structures and melodies, making it ideal for both beginners and professionals seeking quick inspiration. The built-in Arpeggiator, which works seamlessly with Chord Mode, enables users to generate complex rhythmic patterns with a single key press. This is particularly useful for building dynamic tracks in genres like electronic, pop, and film scoring without extensive manual programming.

The 25 mini velocity-sensitive keys, combined with 8 responsive silicone pads and 9 endless encoders, offer tactile control for software instruments and DAW parameters. Musicians can easily manipulate virtual instruments, trigger samples, and adjust effects in real-time, significantly enhancing creativity during both studio sessions and live performances.

Designed for Mobility and Workflow Efficiency

Understanding the needs of modern creators, Synido equipped the W25 with Bluetooth MIDI connectivity and a built-in 3000mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of cable-free operation. This wireless freedom allows artists to work from anywhere—whether in the studio , on stage, or on the move—without being tied to a desk. The controller also includes standard MIDI In, Out, and Thru ports for seamless integration with hardware synthesizers and other gear.

The OLED display offers clear visual feedback for parameter adjustments, scale selection, and configuration settings, reducing the need to constantly refer to a computer screen. Additionally, the Octave/Transpose controls and Tap Tempo functionality help musicians quickly adapt their playing to different musical contexts.



Enhanced Workflow Integration

The W25 is designed to accelerate music production across various digital audio workstations (DAWs), including FL Studio, Ableton Live, Cubase, and others. Its intuitive layout—featuring transport controls, pitch/mod wheels, and a sustain pedal input—ensures that essential functions are always within reach.

For sound designers and producers, the W25’s companion software includes 120 classic instrument presets and 8 drum kits, allowing users to play and compose directly without loading external plugins. The software also enables deep customization of the controller’s pads, knobs, and arpeggiator settings, making it adaptable to any production style.

Ideal for Diverse Use Cases

Studio Production: Quickly sketch ideas, program chords, and control soft synths with minimal setup.

Live Performance: Reliable wireless operation and intelligent scale modes ensure confident and engaging shows.

Mobile Creation: Compact size and battery-powered operation make it perfect for producing on iPad or Android devices.

About Synido

Synido is dedicated to creating innovative musical instruments and tools that enhance the creative process for musicians and producers worldwide. With a commitment to quality and user experience, we strive to empower artists to express their creativity without limitations.

For more information about the TempoKEY W25 and to stay updated on its launch, please visit www.synido.com .